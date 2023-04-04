Oregon City police declared a riot after Proud Boys leader Dan Tooze rented a picnic shelter in Clackamette Park in 2021. Tooze is now banned from renting Oregon City park facilities and has been elected vice-chair of the Clackamas County Republican Party.
I am appalled by Tootie Smith’s vote reversal on the Project Turnkey hotel acquisition for transitional housing. I am angered by the fact that she did so by violating open meeting laws, which are designed to provide fair and timely notice to citizens of proposed action by the Board of County Commissioners. Because the meeting did not receive public notification, not one resident of Clackamas County (ally or opponent of the project) had an opportunity to speak.
More reprehensible is the fact that she apparently did so by bowing to threats of retaliation by the Clackamas County Republican Party. If ever there was an example of tyranny from the minority, this is it; not only are there more Democrats in Clackamas County, but about 15,000 more voters are registered as non-affiliated than as Republicans. Even if all Republicans agree with their party leaders, her action essentially disenfranchised more than 200,000 voters.
The leadership of the Clackamas County Republican Party also is not representative of most voters. It has become a party infiltrated and taken over by extreme right-wing radicals. She was facing censure from a party whose leaders include a chair who most recently led the Clackamas County chapter of Take Back America, a group believing the 2020 election was stolen and that the FBI is using counterterrorism tactics on parents who oppose critical race theory. The Clackamas County Republican Party's vice-chair is a well-known Proud Boys enforcer.