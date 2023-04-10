We must act with urgency in order to help our unhoused neighbors move from homelessness into housing and solve this humanitarian crisis. What we don’t need is more studies and “Blue Ribbon” task forces. The people of Clackamas County need action... all of the people of Clackamas County to include those that don’t have a solid roof over their head. They are also Smith's constituents, and she is charged with their needs as well.
The people and businesses of Clackamas County are paying for solutions — we should put these resources to use. There is no question homelessness is the No. 1 issue in our region. Everyone wants the problem solved, but it seems no one wants the solution to be in “their neighborhood.” The amazing thing is that it is already there, which “they” speak out against as well.
Regardless the people that a “no” vote protects and supports are going to continue to complain and blame someone for the problem. No one benefits with a “no,” but lives can and will be changed with action to move forward.
This new housing site has the potential to change lives for the better. This can and will change lives by giving people hope, encouragement and value.
Smith had the power to do that with her vote to go through with the purchase. Clackamas County now has millions of public dollars to address this issue from taxpayers and the state, yet under Smith's leadership, it is failing to address the needs of our community. We can only solve this crisis with bold, urgent action.
Michele Bradfute is Northwest Family Services' director of youth behavioral health and prevention.