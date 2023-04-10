Homeless death

In 2017, a homeless woman died in Clackamas County after her tent caught fire while she was living in a park. This photo shows the burned area on the morning after her death.

I am incredibly saddened and broken-hearted with Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith's decision to halt progress and turn down a grant from the state to help our neighbors.

We must act with urgency in order to help our unhoused neighbors move from homelessness into housing and solve this humanitarian crisis. What we don’t need is more studies and “Blue Ribbon” task forces. The people of Clackamas County need action... all of the people of Clackamas County to include those that don’t have a solid roof over their head. They are also Smith's constituents, and she is charged with their needs as well.

