herrmann

1820s-era botanist David Douglas is played by Jerry Herrmann (from left), historian Larry McIntyre, youth interpreter Matthew Riegg with information panels and community activist Walt Fitch.

 courtesy photo: Jerry Herrmann

The word for waterfall (tumwata or tumchuck) in Chinook Jargon, the trade language of Native peoples in this area, is based on the term "tumtum," or heartbeat. A tumtum is something's spirit or soul; to the local Indians, the waterfall was the tumtum of the river.

Oregon City School District hosted some incredible students at a middle school called Tumwata on the shoulders of Newell Creek Canyon, which itself hosted Native peoples and later supported the coming and settlement of pioneers.

Recommended for you