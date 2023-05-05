Do you ever wonder why we don’t have more local parks?
Most people just hope parks will come into existence on their own. Dog owners make do with open space not really designated for off-leash dogs. Parents and grandparents wish that playgrounds would pop up nearby. Young people wish there were skateparks and places to go close by. People of all ages want more nature areas, neighborhood parks and pocket parks within easy walking distance. But you can see that over the years, just wishing hasn't remedied the significant park deficiency here in our unincorporated urban areas of north Clackamas County on the east side of the Willamette, between Portland and Gladstone.
To address this, a two-part town hall meeting about your parks is scheduled —the first is on May 17 and the completion is on June 7. The sessions are in person and by Zoom, for residents of NCPRD’s unincorporated areas. Join with neighbors at the Concord property, 3811 S.E. Concord Road, Oak Grove, and by Zoom (link at ncprd.com/events) at 7 p.m. for both town hall sessions.
At the Wednesday, May 17 kickoff, you'll connect with neighbors and discover ways to stay actively engaged in the future of your parks, going beyond wishing. We’ll discuss our parks district, our Sub-areas and our community representation on the District Advisory Committee. DAC Representatives for the unincorporated areas are selected by us, the residents of these areas, to bring our priorities and recommendations to NCPRD's Board of Directors.
If you live in one of the two sub-areas with an opening on the DAC, you can consider applying before June 6. To find out about monthly DAC meetings, clarify which NCPRD sub-area you live in, or to apply to be on the DAC, visit ncprd.com/district‐advisory‐committee.
Meeting current DAC candidates and choosing your representative will take place at the June 7 town hall session. Across both sessions, we’ll build on our local collaboration within each sub-area and engage with our advisory committee representatives.
Working together makes a real difference. Thanks to neighborhood advocacy, park plans for the Justice property (Southeast 122nd Avenue), Jennings Lodge School, and New Urban High School are moving forward — along with groundbreaking for our new 2-acre park and the nature-and-inclusive play area at the Concord property scheduled this fall. Community engagement is essential for this progress.
Our next chapter is waiting for your input, as we begin updating the new NCPRD master system-plan and Capital Improvements Plan for funding.
Now is the perfect time to get involved. Bring your curiosity, creative ideas, passion and community spirit to help direct your parks tax dollars into new projects you conceive and care about.
Together we can:
revitalize population-proportional representation through your NCPRD DAC community oversight
expand local unincorporated sub-area residents’ groups, such as friends of parks groups
restore the district-wide system-development-charge funding model for the whole district
be part of our community involvement in updating the existing 2004 Master System-Plan
To communicate with your DAC representatives, email dac@ncprd.com.
Anatta Blackmarr and Grover Jeffrey Bornefeld are DAC members and volunteers on the North Clackamas Sub-area Implementation Team. For questions or to be kept informed, contact friendsofnclackamasparks@gmail.com.