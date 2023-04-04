As Clackamas County Health Centers face the challenge of relocating their mental health services, let’s eliminate the guesswork involved in site selection.
Finding a new and more permanent home for the services in the recently toppled Stewart Center, and the Hilltop building soon to follow, will ease anxiety and give a greater sense of security to staff and clients of our mental health services. This includes Folktime, which helps keep many clients in touch with one another in art groups.
We also have a much-appreciated pharmacy, GenOa, which has multiple stations throughout the county, but needs a new home nestled in the Clackamas County’s Red Soils headquarters in Oregon City, where our mental health services have come to rest. GenOa pharmacy doesn't just prepare prescription medicine, but kindly administers some of the medicine by injection on their site. They also bubble pack your pills. Then you can either pick them up or receive by mail.
All previous mental health service buildings that have given way to the new courthouse complex are now located on the third and fourth levels of the northernmost Red Soils building, which is a blessing in disguise. These modern buildings offer ample space and facilities for individual council and group schooling to aid in mental health recovery.
I understand that it is naïve to think that all mental health services, while effective and helpful, will lead to complete recovery by most clients. Services are still needed to fulfill an important role by building cohesion and educating clients to develop skills for self-help. Perhaps, too, service dogs can be made available for clients capable of managing such pets.
While Clackamas County works to find a permanent location for displaced services, we may benefit from examining a smaller county, Linn County, down in the Willamette Valley.
Linn County has government services of the same nature as we do. One man, Pastor Les Bailey, has taken a longstanding ministry and garnered facility, equipment, and supply lines to house and help homeless and similarly afflicted personnel. There is an emphasis on working, and bicycles are provided for clients to use as transportation to work, volunteer or not, and to get around town using a buddy system to pair up for moral support.
With meals, beds and support personnel, a medium sized team building in Linn County is taking the task of helping others to heart. The ministry is called Helping Hands. And although no one knows for sure just when that ministry began, it has a mix of private and government funds and supply lines.
If Clackamas County can work closely with a church ministry the size of Helping Hands, (we already have some of that underway with Father's Heart Street Ministry in Oregon City), pooling resources would allow private charitable organizations, often with a religious mind, to buttress county services, offsetting each other's programming dependency and providing relief.
Dale L. Vogt is a mental health advocate who lives in Clackamas County.