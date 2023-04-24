On May 16, the voters of Oregon City will make an important decision regarding the future of our community. Ballot Measure 3-597 is going to set the bar for economic development in our city for years to come.
Urban renewal is tool that is used to stimulate private development to invest in Oregon City where the community wants it to happen. This is an opportunity to redevelop property that is blighted and underdeveloped.
Due to high costs related to mitigating environmental and geotechnical issues on several of these sites, improvements will likely never happen without assistance from urban renewal funds. Once completed, the projects will improve the underdeveloped and blighted properties and add them to the tax rolls.
The additional tax revenue generated by the increased value of the improved properties will repay the urban renewal investment with no increase in your taxes.
The six projects meet the goals and objectives of the updated Urban Renewal Plan, which provides accountability for how the funds will be spent to improve Oregon City and provide a return on the public’s investment. The projects are:
The former Stimson Lumber Mill site on Washington Street;
Rossman’s Landfill cleanup and redevelopment;
The Cove environmental mitigation and redevelopment;
Reuse of the historic County Courthouse on Main Street;
End of the Oregon Trail Center improvements; and
Construction of a quiet zone to reduce train noise in historic downtown and allow for redevelopment of the upper stories of downtown buildings.
Measure 3-597 is a smart investment in Oregon City’s future. For an economically vibrant Oregon City, please join me in voting yes on Measure 3-597. It’s about time we move forward.