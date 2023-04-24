For me, springtime is a time of hope. Literally and figuratively sunshine and rainbows: I look forward to brighter days, getting out more in my community, and growing flowers and veggies. My outlook is more positive and healthy.
Weird segue, but have you seen candidate yard signs popping up alongside the tulips and dandelions this spring? Don’t ignore the (election) signs of spring! Local school board elections are happening now and it’s really important that you cast your vote.
I invite you to learn more about the Oregon City School Board candidate slate of Alex Halpern, Heidi Blackwell, Katie Wilson and Pamela White. They are a breath of fresh spring air: forward-thinking, community-minded, and wanting all of us to thrive and grow.
Alex, Heidi, Katie and Pamela clearly center the well-being and positive growth of students as their reasons for running for Oregon City School Board. They are dedicated to making sure that every student has access to the tools, support, diverse opportunities, and safe, welcoming learning environments needed to reach their full potential. They have kiddos growing up here. They are actively involved in volunteer groups that directly support student success. They share progressive values that celebrate the goodness of all humanity. They demonstrate transparency and accountability through their words and actions.
Alex, Heidi, Katie and Pamela focus on inspiring and empowering the young people of Oregon City. I encourage you to join me in voting for the #Strong4OCSchools candidate slate.
Jane Littlefield has lived and worked in Oregon City for eight years.