Littlefield

Jane Littlefield

 courtesy photo

For me, springtime is a time of hope. Literally and figuratively sunshine and rainbows: I look forward to brighter days, getting out more in my community, and growing flowers and veggies. My outlook is more positive and healthy.

Weird segue, but have you seen candidate yard signs popping up alongside the tulips and dandelions this spring? Don’t ignore the (election) signs of spring! Local school board elections are happening now and it’s really important that you cast your vote.

