I have had the opportunity to execute an idea of mine to add flags into the commons at Oregon City High School. This plan was to add country flags based on nationality, languages spoken, background, anything to help make the students feel welcome at OCHS.
When I first thought of the idea and discussed it with my student council, we unanimously agreed that we would only include country flags because anything more expanding into beliefs would open Pandora’s box. This decision was vital: We wanted to make every student feel welcome by things they associate with. Once we dip our feet into the belief pool, there is no getting out. There has to be a specific and timely approach to adding such impactful flags that sometimes directly contradict others' beliefs, which in turn would diminish some.
I also met with OCHS Principal Marji Ruzicka, and it was agreed from higher-ups as well that it would be my decision to put up belief flags. Coming back from winter break, I walked into my Spanish class and I was called bad words for putting up a Blue Lives Matter flag. Said flag's orientation was side by side with the American flag, at the same height, thus giving the message that we all believe in this flag and that it was equal to the American flag.
This being news for me, I was very confused. I went into student council the period after Spanish, and all of us were very lost and confused about the flag that we were told was our decision to hang up. This decision somewhere along the line superseded the voice of the students. Since the start of school this calendar year, I have not gotten a day where I have not been ridiculed by multiple people for a decision I have not made. Students and even some teachers have been claiming that I am the reason a Blue Lives Matter flag was up in the commons.
This flag to students, community members and teachers alike means anything from recent broadcasted oppression and a signal of hate, to others it shows appreciation to those who protect us. This flag was divisive for the student body and community.
Witnessing this firsthand visibly and audibly, and seeing tensions grow and the winter blues take over the school, it was clear we were divided. I am a direct representative of the student body and know OCHS students deserve justice. Students will provide guidance and ideas of how to move forward. But we need this justice, a justice that supplements both sides of the divide created. I am a future Navy engineer and a person of color. I understand both sides of the divide, but it is self-evident that if a student feels misplaced and personally discriminated against, no matter what steps should be taken to make them feel safe and comfortable. A multitude of actions can be taken, but one needs to happen timely. Not a rushed decision but one that is thoroughly thought through.
I, as an OCHS representative, say we need justice for students alike. We all need to be in a safe, accepting and welcoming environment. “United we stand, divided we fall,” and “a house can’t stand divided.”
After I told this to the school board, I had an overflow of students and community members texting me from all walks of life and all beliefs, all with the same message, that I represented them perfectly.
Kesler James Schneider is the student body president at Oregon City High School who is being honored by Pamplin Media Group as an Amazing Kid. He serves as the student representative to the school board, which after months of debate, on April 10 decided to create a committee with student and administration representatives to create procedures for displaying and educating students about various belief flags at the high school.