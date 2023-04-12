042623-schneider

Kesler Schneider

 courtesy photo: OCHS

I have had the opportunity to execute an idea of mine to add flags into the commons at Oregon City High School. This plan was to add country flags based on nationality, languages spoken, background, anything to help make the students feel welcome at OCHS.

When I first thought of the idea and discussed it with my student council, we unanimously agreed that we would only include country flags because anything more expanding into beliefs would open Pandora’s box. This decision was vital: We wanted to make every student feel welcome by things they associate with. Once we dip our feet into the belief pool, there is no getting out. There has to be a specific and timely approach to adding such impactful flags that sometimes directly contradict others' beliefs, which in turn would diminish some.

