My husband and I chose to live in the Oregon City area for the highly-rated schools.
I’m voting for Heidi Blackwell for Oregon City School Board because I feel she is an extremely well-qualified individual. I have worked with Heidi in many capacities — as a parent — when she was a mentor/counselor to my son, side-by-side on school fundraisers/projects, and on committees where she has been the leader.
Heidi’s an U.S. Army veteran with a doctorate in education who has spent 20 years as a special education teacher and building administrator. If this wasn’t enough, she is also mother of two kids in the district, one who’s been through the schools so she’s seen where improvements can be made, and has one currently enrolled, so she’s got a big stake in getting it right.
I’ve seen Heidi carefully listen to all sides of an issue with calmness and composure and come up with creative solutions to address all concerns — her strength lies in her ability to listen, propose outstanding solutions and execute what needs to get done. She’s also served in multiple volunteer roles in our community, from feeding hungry folks to mentoring youth.
Please join me in voting for Heidi Blackwell, a highly qualified individual — not only are her professional qualifications and experience outstanding but she has the perfect temperament, a balanced approach and is solutions-driven.
Jodie Beck is a small business owner, parent of two kids who attended schools in the Oregon City School District and community volunteer who has lived in Oregon City for almost six years.