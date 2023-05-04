graphics-letter-to-the-editor-opinion.jpg

My husband and I chose to live in the Oregon City area for the highly-rated schools.

I’m voting for Heidi Blackwell for Oregon City School Board because I feel she is an extremely well-qualified individual. I have worked with Heidi in many capacities — as a parent — when she was a mentor/counselor to my son, side-by-side on school fundraisers/projects, and on committees where she has been the leader.