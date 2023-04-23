Our education system centers on a vision — every student receiving quality education. Local school boards turn this vision into reality by creating welcoming atmospheres and ensuring students can be successful in and outside the classroom. Four individuals running for Oregon City School Board positions share this vision.
Pamela White has been an active school volunteer and community leader; working with and advocating for children. Though her children are grown, Pamela serves on the Oregon City School Board and is committed to providing every child with support and tools critical for learning success.
Heidi Blackwell has an education background, passion for supporting diverse students, and years of community service experience often involving the city and school district. Her children have been in the district for the last 11 years, creating appreciation for the district’s strengths and opportunities.
Katie Wilson is active in our community and has served many years in public sector roles, giving her deep understanding of public process, engaging diverse communities and developing lasting partnerships. Her daughter is in kindergarten, giving Katie a vested interest in the future of OCSD.
With a second grader and 3-year-old, Alex Halpern is committed to the future of our schools and community. His experience on the OCSB Budget Committee gives him understanding of board functions. He’s a librarian, coach, PTA volunteer and dad wanting the best for all kids in our community.
These candidates represent past knowledge, current experience and future hopes for our district. Their passion for working with children is not agenda-driven; they want success for every student.
Ernest “Tory” Blackwell is an Oregon City resident, volunteer and parent of two Oregon City school district children.