Oregon City leaders unite against racism in schools

Ernest “Tory” Blackwell

 PMG file photo: raymond rendleman

Our education system centers on a vision — every student receiving quality education. Local school boards turn this vision into reality by creating welcoming atmospheres and ensuring students can be successful in and outside the classroom. Four individuals running for Oregon City School Board positions share this vision.

Pamela White has been an active school volunteer and community leader; working with and advocating for children. Though her children are grown, Pamela serves on the Oregon City School Board and is committed to providing every child with support and tools critical for learning success.

