Overreach. Overreach was the hallmark of the Oregon Legislature’s handling of housing issues in pushing forward the middle housing requirements of HB 2001 in 2019. Rather than providing cities with new tools and perhaps even establishing targets for number of middle housing units produced in a given period, the legislature pushed for a one-size-fits-all approach, mandating that middle housing (tri- and quadplexes, townhomes and cottage clusters) be allowed on every residential lot irrespective of city plans and priorities.
Just last year, these middle housing codes went into effect, and yet now, rather than waiting a couple of years to see what impact the changes have on housing production, forces are now again pushing to impose yet more requirements on cities and take away more local control in HB 3414 and other legislation.
Make no mistake, we acknowledge the need for more housing in our communities. This year’s HB 2001 and the governor’s dedication of new funding to foster development of more housing were important moves in response to our houselessness crisis. This year’s early legislation will hopefully enable more Oregonians to get off the street and find housing.
But many of the remaining housing bills — and especially HB 3414, for which the legislature scheduled a short-notice hearing on Tuesday, May 9 — are problematic intrusions into the rights of cities to home rule. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Oregon’s groundbreaking and innovative SB 100 legislation (1973), which is often heralded for achieving many of Gov. Tom McCall’s goals of fighting “sagebrush subdivisions, coastal ‘condomania,’ and the ravenous rampages of suburbia.” All of the system’s successes have derived from a balance of responsibilities between state agencies and local governments, and it is this balance that is the heart and genius of the system. The legislature has termed this an “equitable balance” and has expressly recognized its importance in Oregon Revised Statute 197.010(3).
In just one example, the governor’s proposed amendment to HB 3414 would eliminate the ability of cities to deny variances for residential development except in extremely limited situations. This means new housing development will not have to be consistent in scale or setbacks with existing housing on the block. This is not limited to affordable housing but will actually allow McMansions to flourish and drown the scale of surrounding homes. Where a variance can still be denied, the bill would shift the burden to city staff to write up lengthy justifications for any denial. The bill is designed to let homebuilders bypass established city policies all in the name of adding housing, even though there is nothing limiting this bypass to affordable or even moderately priced housing. The provisions in HB 3414 would also allow developers to bypass critically important land use regulations, including regulations to protect trees, wetlands, floodplains and high value habitat. This is not how good governance works.
Bills including HB 3414 would impose onerous new planning requirements on cities, which are already scrambling to implement state-imposed mandates under housing production strategy requirements and the Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rulemaking. Our cities have just a few planners each, and a steady stream of incoming applications, and thus limited capacity to take on the onerous code-revision changes mandated by the state. In Milwaukie, for example, we adopted a new Comprehensive Plan in 2020 and have a lot of code revision work queued up in order to implement that plan, but state requirements keep stalling our work.
In Sherwood, as part of completing the concept planning for urban reserves, they have been working on innovative zoning requirements to encourage and incentivize the development of missing middle and affordable housing. Work that would create Cottage Cluster and multifamily zoning types that encourage a wide range of housing options. A variety of housing types are desperately needed in a city that is dominated by single-family detached homes. HB 3414 will invalidate all of this work. Under HB 3414 a developer can create a package of variances that effectively eliminate the distinctions between zoning types. A developer will be able to build single family detached housing in a Cottage Cluster only zone, for examples. HB 3414 allows developers to maximize revenue, at the expense of communities with no accountability to deliver on affordable and missing middle housing.
Inherent in all these overbearing legislative changes is the paternalistic view that cities won’t do the right thing without being forced. This is not true. Cities have enacted middle housing codes, in many cases more flexible ones than those mandated by the state. And we are starting to see more middle housing applications, which HB 3414 will provide an end-run around.
It is also noteworthy that HB 3414 would take away appeal rights from everyone but the applicant in the land use process. This runs directly counter to Goal One of our land-use system, which is to encourage public participation. The land-use appeal processes could be streamlined, and perhaps the Land Use Board of Appeals needs expansion in order to deal more expeditiously with appeals. But taking away the appeal right altogether — and not just as an interim emergency measure — is a breach of the trust developed in our half-century of land-use planning.
It is appropriate for the state government to provide funding for needed housing, and to incentivize code changes they believe will increase the stock of housing. Perhaps it is even appropriate for state agencies to have enforcement powers where communities are not really opening their doors to additional housing. But the current measures that would take away the ability of cities, like ours, who are welcoming of middle and affordable housing, to enforce land-use codes in the face of any challenge from a homebuilder is a bridge too far.
It is also noteworthy that a recent study from the Urban Institute concluded that while relaxing residential land-use restrictions had a slight impact in terms of producing additional housing, none of those additional housing units were affordable.
In a few years, the middle housing codes will be fully implemented, this year’s housing investments will be in the pipeline, and we will have a good sense of what is working to produce housing and what needs tweaking. Moreover, the new beefed-up housing production strategies will be complete and state officials will know which communities have produced additional housing and which have not. Until that time, the extreme overreaching measures being put forth in the legislature this spring should be taken off the table.
This opinion article was submitted by (listed alphabetically) Milwaukie Mayor Lisa Batey, Wilsonville Mayor Julie Fitzgerald, Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff and Sherwood Mayor Tim Rosener.