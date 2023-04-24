All my life I’ve been waiting for something good to happen to Oregon City, and I’m so tired of the naysayers who keep saying that, under whatever guise, they don’t want any growth or changes in town.
When I was in law school and working in downtown Portland, I’ve seen how successful urban renewal was to generate funding for development, because cities either grow or they die. Other people are newcomers, as far as I’m concerned, and they don’t know anything of the culture of Oregon City, which was the first capital of Oregon.
We need this urban renewal vote on May 16. People forget one basic thing, that residential development costs more for taxpayers in police and other services than what they bring in terms of taxes.
Commercial and industrial properties are the only types that provide positive tax revenue, but because we’re the county seat, we have only a limited number of these properties in hard-to-develop areas. We have a large amount of property in Oregon City taken up by non-taxpaying services like the senior center, the swimming pool, the college and county properties, which are mostly used by people who live outside the city.
We provide these services for people who don’t live here, yet the people who live here pay for it.
Lifelong resident of Oregon City Ron Thom is a retired Clackamas County Circuit judge.