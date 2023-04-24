Ron Thom

All my life I’ve been waiting for something good to happen to Oregon City, and I’m so tired of the naysayers who keep saying that, under whatever guise, they don’t want any growth or changes in town.

When I was in law school and working in downtown Portland, I’ve seen how successful urban renewal was to generate funding for development, because cities either grow or they die. Other people are newcomers, as far as I’m concerned, and they don’t know anything of the culture of Oregon City, which was the first capital of Oregon.

