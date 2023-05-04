The order creates a Special Subcommittee on Transportation Planning that will review tolling, and specifically the I-205 project. The governor’s action could not have been more timely. Elected officials in cities in the project area and citizens have expressed concerns about the project that have gone unanswered. The Special Committee hearing these concerns will hopefully listen and take action.
The Oregon Department of Transportation released in February what is called an Environmental Assessment for the I-205 Toll Project. EA’s address beneficial and adverse impacts not only on the natural environment, but also economic and social project impacts.
The public review period for the EA ended on April 21, and ODOT was in the process of reviewing comments made on the assessment when the governor paused the project until Jan. 2, 2026. The project schedule called for project approval by the Federal Highway Administration this summer and construction beginning in 2025.
Much has already been written in this publication and other media outlets in recent months that expressed concerns about tolling I-205, and state highways in general in the years ahead. Thankfully, those concerns got the attention of Governor Kotek. The governor’s letter even reached national media outlets, as pausing major projects that are nearing final approval is uncommon.
Many questions and concerns need to be addressed by the Special Subcommittee on Transportation Planning. Here are a few of those:
Why didn’t ODOT include a non-tolling option for consideration in the project’s impact assessment? A project funded with tradition sources of revenue needs to be compared to one funded with tolls. ODOT was only months away from seeking approval from the Federal Highway Administration to proceed with a toll-only project. Thank goodness the governor delayed this. Gas tax increases in recent years substantially grew ODOT revenue balances, allowing for a non-tolling funding option to pay for the additional lanes which when built will reduce congestion. It was disingenuous to ignore a funding mechanism which would fund the project without tolls.
Where is the body of work of the tolling legislative task force called for in House Bill 2017, passed by the 2017 Legislature? With over six years to collaboratively assess the situation, what were the committee’s conclusions; what process was used by the committee to inform and engage the public; what direction was given to ODOT; where are the committee’s reports; and, what costs have been incurred to date? How many staff has ODOT added and how much has been spent in implementing the legislature’s instructions to pursue tolling on state highways?
Why is the project being delayed until Jan. 2, 2026? Let’s hope it is not due to the 2024 election cycle. The Special Committee should be able to complete its work in months not years to answer these and many other questions about how ODOT planned and managed the now paused I-205 Toll Project. After all, ODOT just spent two years on an extensive environmental assessment process that involved numerous committees staffed by ODOT, and use of consultants who produced hundreds of pages of technical reports. Since the freeway project has been estimated to cost $500-$800 million, and the cost of the pause could increase the project cost by at least $80,000 a day, it is imperative the Special Committee finish its work quickly.
Yes, many will agree wholeheartedly with Governor Kotek that after six years, millions of dollars spent and Legislative oversight of this particular project, the public’s needs have not been served in a satisfactory manner by ODOT, the Oregon Transportation Commission or the previous oversight committee. The Special Committee on Transportation Planning can correct this. Governor Kotek’s call for review should be swift and take advantage of the work done to date.
Cam Gilmour is retired from serving as ODOT’s deputy director of finance and administration, Clackamas County’s director of transportation and development and the state of Washington’s transportation department’s chief operating officer.