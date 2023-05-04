I205

Traffic crosses the Interstate 205 bridge between Oregon City and West Linn.

 courtesy photo: ODOT

In what can only be described as relief to Clackamas County residents and other users of Interstate 205, Gov. Tina Kotek recently issued an order pausing project development work on the I-205 Toll Project. In the absence of this action, tolls to fund the project construction could have begun as early as next year.

The order creates a Special Subcommittee on Transportation Planning that will review tolling, and specifically the I-205 project. The governor’s action could not have been more timely. Elected officials in cities in the project area and citizens have expressed concerns about the project that have gone unanswered. The Special Committee hearing these concerns will hopefully listen and take action.

Cam Gilmour is retired from serving as ODOT’s deputy director of finance and administration, Clackamas County’s director of transportation and development and the state of Washington’s transportation department’s chief operating officer.