quality inn

Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith recently backed out of a deal to purchase the Quality Inn for transitional housing, costing county taxpayers $150,000 for an earnest payment and $3 million in estimated lost savings annually.

 courtesy photo: Here Together

I am deeply disappointed and, frankly, astounded that Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith has reversed her decision to support the use of the Quality Inn as transitional housing, after supporting this controversial but very necessary step in combatting homelessness in our community. I now feel like I was duped.

Regarding her statement “We have heard from the public that... they needed more time,” that is just an excuse to bow to the “NIMBYs” who don’t want transitional housing nearby. Their beliefs and assumptions regarding how this would affect the community and businesses are steeped in judgment, not evidence-based research.

Tags

Recommended for you