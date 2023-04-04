Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith recently backed out of a deal to purchase the Quality Inn for transitional housing, costing county taxpayers $150,000 for an earnest payment and $3 million in estimated lost savings annually.
I am deeply disappointed and, frankly, astounded that Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith has reversed her decision to support the use of the Quality Inn as transitional housing, after supporting this controversial but very necessary step in combatting homelessness in our community. I now feel like I was duped.
Regarding her statement “We have heard from the public that... they needed more time,” that is just an excuse to bow to the “NIMBYs” who don’t want transitional housing nearby. Their beliefs and assumptions regarding how this would affect the community and businesses are steeped in judgment, not evidence-based research.
Most of these people who want “more time” do not have experience working in mental health, substance use disorders and other social challenges. Yet their prejudices and misinformed judgments are driving her decision to abandon this plan, despite the involvement of agencies that have expertise in working with people suffering from these issues. I find that very patronizing and offensive.
Providing transitional housing at the Quality Inn while committing to addressing the long-term need for treatment services are not mutually exclusive. This housing proposal was the most immediate way to begin solving the homeless crisis, but obviously just a first step. By backing out of the plan, I truly question Smith’s commitment to finding solutions.
We all agree that homelessness in Clackamas County and the surrounding area needs to be addressed. Clackamas County commissioners need to put aside political pressures and preconceived ideas and support the proposal!
Barbara Dallas is a retired medical social worker who lives in Happy Valley.