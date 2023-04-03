Michele Stroh

Michele Stroh

As city leaders consider the budget for the next two years, it’s time to look at how the city uses the taxes it receives from selling marijuana. During the past, these taxes have been added to the city’s general fund and distributed in various places. It’s now time to make a change! We need to invest a percentage of the marijuana taxes to mitigate the damage of marijuana legalization on our youth.

Legalization is proving to be very costly for our youth. Research shows exposure to the cannabis retail environment and its considerable advertising is correlated to a lower perception of harm and increased adolescent cannabis use, especially among younger teens.