As city leaders consider the budget for the next two years, it’s time to look at how the city uses the taxes it receives from selling marijuana. During the past, these taxes have been added to the city’s general fund and distributed in various places. It’s now time to make a change! We need to invest a percentage of the marijuana taxes to mitigate the damage of marijuana legalization on our youth.
Legalization is proving to be very costly for our youth. Research shows exposure to the cannabis retail environment and its considerable advertising is correlated to a lower perception of harm and increased adolescent cannabis use, especially among younger teens.
A low perception of harm is a major indicator of current or future use. According to the Oregon Student Wellness Survey, 63% of Oregon City 11th graders believe that marijuana use once or twice a week is not harmful. This should concern all of us.
Human brains do not develop fully until the mid-20s, thus, youth marijuana use has different consequences than adult marijuana use. Current research shows marijuana use can hijack adolescent brain development leading to less success in school, career and life.
Youth are at the highest risk of all age groups for addiction, mostly because of their still developing brain. The majority of adults seeking help for a substance abuse problem began using and or experimenting with various substances, including cannabis, in their teens. Studies have shown that the younger someone begins to use, the more likely they are to become addicted.
As a mother of a son who started experimenting with substances in high school, and ultimately lost his young life to fentanyl poisoning, I understand just how important drug education is for students and families. My family’s experience is proof that addiction can happen in any family. Addiction and substance use disorder do not discriminate.
To help prevent our family’s experience from happening to other families, a percentage of the city’s marijuana retail taxes should go to Oregon City Together, a well-established coalition that works to prevent youth substance use in our community. The coalition’s 10-year federal grant is sunsetting this fall, and we cannot allow our community’s youth drug prevention efforts to end.
Unfortunately, drugs in Oregon City are not going away. We have an obligation to educate our youth on the dangers of using any substances. According to OLCC, there are now nine marijuana retail licenses registered for Oregon City.
When Oregon City residents voted to allow marijuana retail outlets within city limits, most were not aware of the negative impact this action could have on our youth. Now that we have a better understanding, it’s time to invest a percentage of the financial benefits to mitigate this damage.
City leaders may say this is not their responsibility. But I daresay most parents, caregivers and residents would support this action.
Preventing youth substance use is a life-saving investment with great returns. I urge city leaders to invest in our youth’s futures.
Michele Stroh is a parent and a member of the Oregon City School Board.