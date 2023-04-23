Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba winning state representative seat

Mark Gamba

 courtesy photo

NCSD United candidates Paul Kemp, Jena Benologa, Glenn Wachter and April Dobson are the dynamic and progressive leaders we need on our School Board.

I have been involved in government in Milwaukie for well over a decade. Before I was elected as your Oregon House representative, I served as mayor for two terms, as a city councilor and on the city’s Planning Commission before that. You know me; I have earned your trust; I have stood up for our communities, and now I need your help to ensure that our North Clackamas School District stays on track.