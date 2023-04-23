NCSD United candidates Paul Kemp, Jena Benologa, Glenn Wachter and April Dobson are the dynamic and progressive leaders we need on our School Board.
I have been involved in government in Milwaukie for well over a decade. Before I was elected as your Oregon House representative, I served as mayor for two terms, as a city councilor and on the city’s Planning Commission before that. You know me; I have earned your trust; I have stood up for our communities, and now I need your help to ensure that our North Clackamas School District stays on track.
Help me get Paul Kemp, Jena Benologa, Glenn Wachter and April Dobson (NCSD United) elected to the North Clackamas School Board on May 16! This election is serious. Our kids' future is on the ballot, and these are the candidates our kids need now to keep our district moving forward.
Our teachers need these candidates as well. We need to support the superhuman work that our teachers, classified staff and administrators do every day, but especially after what they've endured over the past two years. They — and our students — need a functioning board that prioritizes a world-class education for all students that walk through our doors.
Not only are these candidates exceptional, with diverse lived experience that our kids can look up to, but they have deep-rooted commitments to strengthening public education. They have shown up in big ways for our community: Paul Kemp lobbies the state legislature for gun violence prevention; Jena Benologa supports students and families in her current position as school board director; Glenn Wachter serves on the board of Parrott Creek Child & Family Services; and April Dobson advocates at the state level for early literacy, special education and full funding of Oregon public schools.
Public education has become a hotbed for political and cultural bullies that discriminate against the most vulnerable amongst us. But NCSD is a place for all families and kids to thrive, and we need this to continue now more than ever.
There are well-funded, far-right candidates running in this election. They have extreme and discriminatory ideologies, and are intent on dismantling public education. They have done everything possible to obstruct governance of our district, they have intimidated staff and teachers, and above all have made our students feel targeted and unsupported in their schools. This is unacceptable. They have received too much oxygen and I will not give them more, but I will say that we need a referendum on civility this election cycle and we need people representing us who care about everyone in our communities. We cannot allow our schools to be used as a far-right tool to control and destroy an institution that we know brings value that lasts for generations.
We need candidates to stand for children and teachers. We need Paul, Jena, Glenn and April elected as our next school board directors in NCSD. Get involved, knock doors, donate funds and most of all vote NCSD United on May 16!
Mark Gamba was elected last year at the state representative for Milwaukie and Oak Grove.