020823-clackcourthouse03.jpg

Clackamas County Chairwoman Tootie Smith gives remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the county's new courthouse in February.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

Editor's Note

The following was submitted by Clackamas County Chairwoman Tootie Smith

While other counties have opened many Turnkey operations, most all of those are inside larger cities with larger homeless populations. The difference with Clackamas County is, we have 16 smaller cities scattered throughout the county. Our cities turned down offers to locate Turnkey inside their limits leaving the county to bear the brunt of the responsibility. The only hotels available were in unincorporated Clackamas County. Residents tend to be very protective of these urbanized areas as they have no representative form of government except for the county commission. In the end, resident and business opposition grew beyond those who supported Turnkey.

Additionally, Clackamas County voters turned down Metro’s Supportive Housing Services Measure 26-10 in 2020, yet because of the affirmative vote by Washington and Multnomah counties, our residents were taxed against their will. Add on top of an unwanted tax is Gov. Tina Kotek’s emergency declaration on homeless, which adds another layer of unnecessary compliance and taking more precious staff time.

Tootie Smith is chair of the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners.