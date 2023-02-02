October 26, 1932 to January 13, 2023 - Born in Jennings Lodge (Gladstone) to parents Henning and Esther Klang, Audrey was the youngest of three children. Her father, born in Sweden, made his living in timber and as Audrey reached school age the family moved to Dorena, a small logging town SE of Eugene. There she enjoyed making friends and learning in a one-room schoolhouse. Eventually the family moved back north to Colton, where she attended high school. She was proud to be the lead in several school plays, excel at her studies, and sing in the choir. She was valedictorian of her class of 13 seniors.
Always outgoing, Audrey moved to the “city” (Oregon City) in the early 1950s. She lived in an apartment on 7th Street and worked at a title company on Main. It was there she met her life’s love, Bill Schumaker. After night school resulted in a law degree, Bill left the title company. They married in 1955 and had five children: Bill, Jim, Katherine, Dan and Ted. Katherine was born prematurely, surviving just a few days, to Audrey’s great sadness.
Bill eventually became Clackamas County DA and then by the mid-1960s was in private practice. In 1967, Bill and Audrey built a home near Rivercrest Park in Oregon City, where they enjoyed a wonderful neighborhood full of young families. In the 1970s, eager to rejoin the workforce, Audrey took a job at Clackamas County Juvenile Department and then as secretary to Circuit Judge Howard Blanding. As an employee, Audrey was valued for her competence, upbeat disposition and outgoing nature. Wherever she worked, colleagues quickly became friends.
In 1994 Audrey and Bill retired, downsized, and moved to Gladstone. When Bill’s health declined, Audrey cared for him personally and bravely until his death in 1999. She then lived on her own for 20 years before fading eyesight and hearing required a move to assisted living.
Audrey is survived by sons Bill, Dan (Megan) and Ted (Karla), and grandchildren Dannie, Hannah, Amanda, Kendall, Julia, Jim and Jason, and great-grandson Clayton. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents Henning and Esther, her brother Marvin and sister Marlene, as well as her son Jim, daughter Katherine and grandson Devon. She was loved dearly.