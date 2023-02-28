Barbara Thompson

March 14, 1947-October 29, 2022 - Longtime Southeast Portland resident, Barbara Grace Thompson, 75, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from pancreatic cancer.

Barbara was born March 14, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York to Frank Alfred & Christine (Smith) Puglisi. She was their first born and eldest of five siblings. Barbara was raised in Toledo, Oregon where she enjoyed and often recalled the adventures of small community & country living. She attended Toledo High through her sophomore year & later graduated in 1965 from Woodrow Wilson High School, in Portland, Oregon.

