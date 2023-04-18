April 14, 1932 to March 5, 2023 - Carol Culley Storment died peacefully on Sunday March 5, 2023, very close to her 91st birthday. She was a long-time resident of the Oak Grove community. Hers was a deep and wide life of joy and generosity—traits for which she was known and will be remembered.
Carol Alene Culley was born on April 14, 1932, the eldest daughter of Jessie Davidson and Alvin Thomas Culley in Portland, Ore. A fourth generation Oregonian, she grew up on Bidwell Street in Sellwood before the family relocated to acreage in Oak Grove in 1942. Carol attended Sellwood and Oak Grove Elementary Schools, Girls Polytechnic High School and graduated from Milwaukie Union High School in 1950.
She married John “Jack” B. Gillem of Milwaukie in the fall of 1950. Together, they raised a family of five children who attended St. John’s, Oak Grove Elementary and Putnam High School. Carol shared her love of music, art, theatre and her Scottish heritage with her children. The calendar was full with frequent year-round trips to the Coast, music lessons, highland dance lessons, bagpipe band practice, sports, summer canning, and tending to the property/garden. She taught and instilled family responsibilities such as cleaning, cooking and care for the home and their pets. Chores had to be “inspected” before children could play. In the late 1960’s she started taking classes at Marylhurst College and graduated with a BA in Home Economics in 1974. She started her education career at Milwaukie High School in the fall of 1974 and from 1976-82 she taught art and home economics at Milwaukie Junior High. While she was teaching full-time, she earned her Master of Education at Linfield College in 1981. Her commitment to education continued after the classroom as she served on the North Clackamas School District board for 16 years between 1988-2005.
In 1978, she married Elton Storment, DMD, who maintained a long-standing dental practice in Oak Grove. During their time together they traveled extensively and planned and built a lovely house overlooking Risley Pond on the Willamette River that would become the family gathering place for the combined Storment and Gillem Families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, John B Gillem, and daughter-in-law, Deborah A Horrell. She will also be welcomed in heaven by a passel of adoring family dogs who worshipped at her feet.
Carol is survived in life by: Elton, her husband of 45 years; her sister, Pat Culley Kennedy of Oak Grove; her brother, Rodger E Culley of Kelso, Wash.; her children - Mark T Gillem (Elise) of Bend, Christopher “Kit” J Gillem of Portland, Patrick A Gillem (Beth) of Mill City, Elisabeth A Gillem (Dave) of Oak Grove, and Bryn K Gillem of Oak Grove; and Elton’s children Cynthia S. Bennett (Russell), Teresa Sue Perry (Jay), and Melvin E Storment; and between the two families she leaves 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Her family and others were blessed by the imprint of Carol’s creativity and wry sense of humor. That such a beautiful woman could laugh so wholeheartedly was a joy to each of those who loved her. The family invites donations in her name to education organizations of your choice, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.