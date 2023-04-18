April 14, 1932 to March 5, 2023 - Carol Culley Storment died peacefully on Sunday March 5, 2023, very close to her 91st birthday. She was a long-time resident of the Oak Grove community. Hers was a deep and wide life of joy and generosity—traits for which she was known and will be remembered.

Carol Alene Culley was born on April 14, 1932, the eldest daughter of Jessie Davidson and Alvin Thomas Culley in Portland, Ore. A fourth generation Oregonian, she grew up on Bidwell Street in Sellwood before the family relocated to acreage in Oak Grove in 1942. Carol attended Sellwood and Oak Grove Elementary Schools, Girls Polytechnic High School and graduated from Milwaukie Union High School in 1950.