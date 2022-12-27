February 21, 1947 to November 23, 2022 - Daniel Robert Brubaker, 75, of Woodburn, Oregon passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his home in Woodburn Senior Estates. He was born February 21, 1947 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Edgar Bernard Brubaker and Joann Brubaker (Raff). The family moved to Oregon when he was nine months old, and Daniel grew up in Beaver Creek and Oregon City.
Daniel served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. On his way to boot camp, while visiting his sister he met his future wife, Loreta Brubaker. The two were married in Newport Beach, California on May 29, 1968.
Daniel worked for the Clackamas County Public Works department before retirement. He also graduated from the NW Kirkland Washington College, where he studied the bible and Christian education. He was a working minister and bible teacher. In his spare time, he carved walking sticks, and collected beautiful wood pieces. Daniel was also a rockhound.
He is survived by his wife, Loreta Brubaker; children, Brian Dean Brubaker (Imelda) of Lincoln, California, Dawn Marie Keever (Casey) of Charlotte, N.C., Richard Allen Brubaker (Monica) who live overseas, and Danelle Joy Chase (Brandon) of Canby, Ore.; brother, Edgard Bernard Brubaker II (Evelyn) of Mulino, Ore.; sister, Beverly Joann Vilhauer (Steve) of Oregon City, Ore.; he is also survived by his eight living grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Edgar Bernard Brubaker and Joann Marie Brubaker; and by his grandsons, Kevin Gomez and Nathan Brubaker.
A service was held December 3 at Mid-Valley Community Church in Woodburn with full military honors. He will be dearly missed.