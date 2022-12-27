February 21, 1947 to November 23, 2022 - Daniel Robert Brubaker, 75, of Woodburn, Oregon passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his home in Woodburn Senior Estates. He was born February 21, 1947 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Edgar Bernard Brubaker and Joann Brubaker (Raff). The family moved to Oregon when he was nine months old, and Daniel grew up in Beaver Creek and Oregon City.

Daniel served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. On his way to boot camp, while visiting his sister he met his future wife, Loreta Brubaker. The two were married in Newport Beach, California on May 29, 1968.

