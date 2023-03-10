Heino Niemi

April 30, 1934 to January 27, 2023 - The Niemi family is saddened to announce the passing of Heino Jacob “Jack” Niemi. He died peacefully on January 27, 2023, at home in Tualatin, Oregon at the age of 88.

He is survived by his wife Freda Niemi; their daughter Selina Barnes; their son and daughter-in-law Allan and Danielle Niemi; and three grandchildren Brandon Barnes, Olivia Niemi and Max Niemi.

