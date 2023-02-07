James Edward Redman, J.D.

September 5, 1932 to January 26, 2023 - James was the first-born child of James and Myrtle Dagmar (Mortensen) Redman. He grew up with one brother, John Redman (Christine), who survives him. James met his late wife, Barbara Jean (Darby) Redman (1932-2020), at Milwaukie High in 1946 when they were both freshmen. They were married in 1952. Together they had five children, Mari (Gary), Eric (Leslie), Carl (Jeanette), Neal (Kim), Hugh (Pam); eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. All survive him.
When James and Barbara were sophomores in high school, her family moved to Eugene, but the two kept in touch and were each other’s dates for Prom. James began college at Oregon State because that was where Barbara enrolled. When her family could no longer afford to pay room and board, Barbara transferred to the U of O and James followed. (He would joke that he chased her until she caught him.) They were soon married, and James transferred to Lewis and Clark College where he earned a degree in business. He then served two years in the Army, stationed in Germany. He later attended night school at Northwestern College of Law (now Lewis & Clark) earning his J.D. in 1963 while working full time and supporting a family of six (soon to be seven).
He began his legal career as a deputy district attorney in Clackamas County. There he met James R. Carskadon, Jr. and the two left the D.A.’s office to form Redman and Carskadon. James continued to practice law in Milwaukie into his 80s. During his over 50-year career, he volunteered his services to numerous committees and boards including as President of the Clackamas County Bar Association, Vice-President of the Oregon State Bar, as a member of the Board of Governors, as a member and Chair of the North Clackamas School Board, and as a pro tem judge. He was honored by the Clackamas County Bar with the Ralph M. Holman Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. He loved being a lawyer.
His friends called him “Jim” and were well aware of his love of “pulling your leg.” For some reason, fooling someone was a great source of joy. It never amounted to anything serious, it was just his favorite game (other than golf). He liked to tell new acquaintances that even though his father immigrated to America as a child, he was fluent in English within only a few months. Once they were duly impressed, he would then confess that his father was born in Liverpool, England.
Dad had a great talent for enjoying small things and reliving those good memories over and over. His children are grateful for that lesson and are exceedingly grateful to his brother, John, who was a great source of comfort and companionship after our mother’s passing; to his long-time legal assistant, Joy Kerr, who continued to treat him like the “boss” and a valued friend long after he retired; to the numerous friends and neighbors who were so kind to him; and to Elena, Rickey, Christina and Jody who made it possible for him to live at home.
Internment at Willamette National Cemetery, 10:00 am, Thursday, February 16, 2023. Memorial service following at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Milwaukie at 11:30 am.