 Stephen Winters

July 20, 1931 to January 1, 2023 - Mary Agnes McDaniel Surface was born to Loy and Tessie (Johnson) McDaniel on July 20, 1931, in Omak, Wash. At age 91, Mary passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Spokane Valley, Wash.

She grew up on the McDaniel family ranch in Loomis, Wash. After graduating from Tonasket High School in 1949, she earned a degree from Sacred Heart Nursing School in Spokane, Wash. She also took classes at Gonzaga University. In 1953, she and Ron Surface were married and celebrated 59 years together. They had four children.

