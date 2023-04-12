July 20, 1931 to January 1, 2023 - Mary Agnes McDaniel Surface was born to Loy and Tessie (Johnson) McDaniel on July 20, 1931, in Omak, Wash. At age 91, Mary passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Spokane Valley, Wash.
She grew up on the McDaniel family ranch in Loomis, Wash. After graduating from Tonasket High School in 1949, she earned a degree from Sacred Heart Nursing School in Spokane, Wash. She also took classes at Gonzaga University. In 1953, she and Ron Surface were married and celebrated 59 years together. They had four children.
Mary was a kind and caring RN. Those who were in her care were blessed. Ron’s meteorology job had him stationed in numerous locations around the Northwest. As a result, Mary served at hospitals in Ritzville, Bremerton, Seattle, Yakima, Missoula, Wenatchee, Eugene, and Oregon City. She retired in 1987 but used her nursing skills in many volunteer roles.
Mary and Ron enjoyed traveling to various sites in their retirement. Her favorite hobbies were quilting, cheering on the Seattle Mariners and the Zags, and visiting her grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Milwaukie Presbyterian Church. Mary loved helping others and always had a kind word and a warm smile! She had a joyful spirit to her last days.
Mary is survived by brother, James McDaniel; sister, Lynn Eder; daughter, Linda Weitz (Lynn); and by her sons, Scott Surface (Susan), Steve Surface (Kerri), and Ryan Surface. Mary is also survived by eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary is predeceased by her parents; sister, Teresa; brother, William; and husband, Ron (2012).
The family wishes to thank Amani Place Adult Family Home and Hospice of Spokane for their excellent care of Mary this past year. The family also appreciates the services provided by the Neptune Society.
There will be a private interment at Willamette National Cemetery. A public memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Montavilla Church, 9204 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97216.