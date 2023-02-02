April 9, 1953 to January 17, 2023 - Samuel Wesley Kerns passed peacefully in his sleep on January 17, 2023. He was born in Pasco, Washington and was the first of six children.
Sam had a long and successful career as on operating engineer, specializing in operating roto-mills. He loved playing golf, amassed notable collections of signed baseballs, baseball cards and coins. He was an accomplished chef and in retirement became a gardener extraordinaire. His wit, generosity and unswerving loyalty will be greatly missed.
He was a loving husband to his wife Diane of 34 years, and supportive father to Stephanie and Martin, and stepchildren Tim and Eleanor. He is survived by his wife Diane, children, stepchildren and three grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 10956 SE 25th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97222. A reception will be held following the funeral at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 7810 SE 15th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97202.
In lieu of flowers we ask donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. John the Baptist Catholic church. Make checks payable to "St. Vincent de Paul SJB Conference, in memory of Samuel (Sam) Kerns". It may be mailed to St. Vincent de Paul SJB Conference, 10955 SE 25th Avenue, Milwaukie, Oregon 97222.