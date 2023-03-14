Shirley Gerig

Shirley Gerig

July 11, 1934 to March 3, 2023 - Shirley was born, one of eleven children, on July 11, 1934, in Kenmare, North Dakota to John and Malinda Kauffman. She moved to Oregon with her family at age two and grew up in the Corvallis/Albany area where she met her lifelong fishing and hunting partner, Rex Gerig. They were married in 1954 and fished, hunted, and loved each other for over 68 years.

The young couple moved to Denver, Colo. in 1955 where he did 1W work, while she worked as a nurse's aide at General Rose Memorial Hospital and their first two children were born. They moved back to Oregon in 1957 and to Milwaukie, Ore. in 1959, where her final two children were born, and she lived out her full life.

Tags

Recommended for you