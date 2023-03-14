March 26, 1971 to February 14, 2023 - Todd J.H. Shaw, 51, of Oregon City, Ore. passed away suddenly and peacefully at home Tuesday, February 14, 2023. He was born March 26, 1971 in Phoenix, Ariz. to Dwain and Arlene Shaw. Todd was an “Army Brat” and lived all over before the family settled in Portland in the late 80’s. He moved to Oregon City in 1998 and lived there the rest of his life.
Todd attended Frankin High School. After high school, he played football at Washington State University from 1990-1995 and went on to play in the Arena Football League before returning to the local area. In 2013, he was inducted into the PIL Hall of Fame for football, wrestling, and track.
July 16, 1994, Todd married Denise Pownall in Molalla, Oregon.
In 1997, Todd began his career with the Clackamas County Sherriff’s office. He was a founding member of the CCSO CERT team, a defensive tactics instructor, a field training officer, and a training coordinator during his time as a deputy. Todd retired March 31, 2021.
Todd volunteered as an OC youth football coach and also held coaching jobs at OC High School, Tigard High School and LaSalle High School. He also assisted various sports teams in the local community with strength and conditioning.
Todd is survived by his wife, Denise (Pownall) Shaw; daughter, Taylor Shaw of San Diego, Calif.; son, Joseph Shaw of Oregon City; and sister, Brenda Curtindale of Mineral, Wash. He was preceded in death by his father, Dwain Shaw; mother, Arlene Shaw; father-in-law, Elmer Pownall; and mother-in-law, Theda Pownall. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 at Athey Creek Fellowship, 2700 SW Elk Rd, West Linn, OR 97045.