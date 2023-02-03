I’d like to thank Gov. Tina Kotek for providing bold leadership to end homelessness in the state.
“It’s going to take collaboration and commitment across local, state, federal and private sectors to make sure we are acting at the scale and urgency this humanitarian crisis demands,” the governor said on Jan. 9 during her inaugural address.
Gov. Kotek’s focus on the importance of partnership across sectors, and her own actions to model that type of collaboration by involving the three Metro county chairs is a positive step. The Homeless Solutions Coalition of Clackamas County and our partners stand ready to be a part of the solution.
I believe we must build solutions together at all levels, national, state and local. One thing we in Clackamas County have discovered is the key to housing the homeless is to build trust. As a businessperson, I want tailored solutions that work. I’m not interested in wasting time or money. Every community has its own needs, values and goals related to homelessness. Similarly, homelessness itself is not a monolith. Homelessness is a big issue, and the solutions are individual.
That is why organizing at the community level gives us insights we otherwise wouldn’t have. When we listen to people who are experiencing homelessness and the outreach workers who support them every day, we can find unique solutions to address the needs of individuals, families and entire communities. While breaking down silos and collaboration may be hard at first, these partnerships create solutions that are greater than the sum of its parts.
I’ve seen with my own eyes how leveraging our collective resources and talents can drive change. Our work at Homeless Solutions Coalition of Clackamas County links direct service providers to the additional resources they need to enhance the work they are already doing to prevent and reduce homelessness in Clackamas County.
Homelessness isn’t someone else’s problem to solve; it is ours. It affects all of us. It is claiming the lives and livelihoods of too many people we know. It is impacting our health care resources, crime, business, safety, workforce and the use of public dollars. Addressing it now isn’t only a moral imperative, but it also makes good fiscal sense. While the price tag of the governor’s initiative on homelessness may seem big, but if we don’t act now, it will be bigger. Oregon has led the nation in many areas in the past. Let’s lead again!
Dan Fowler is a co-founder and board president of the Homeless Solutions Coalition of Clackamas County.