For every 100 families with extremely low incomes in Clackamas County, there are only 24 affordable homes available. Even those of us who are fortunate enough to have a safe, affordable place to sleep at night can likely think of a neighbor, a family member or a close friend who is on the razor’s edge of financial stability, for whom one unexpected medical bill, loss of income or family emergency could push them over the edge into homelessness. Clackamas County’s housing affordability and homelessness crisis impacts every member of our community.

We need more housing at every level in Clackamas County, especially for those who are at the lowest income and lack the savings or support system to afford a new home if the unimaginable happens and they fall into homelessness.