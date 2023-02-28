Urban renewal is a powerful tool that spurs investments in Oregon City that have transformed our community, but their work is not done. I encourage voters to support the May 16 ballot measure for $44 million in new investments that will be a catalytical driver to improve our community and to finish the job.
If we want Oregon City to meet changing community needs and remain attractive for high quality development, we must continue to invest. These new urban renewal funds would cleanup of a large former landfill site, make other abandoned properties development ready, invest in the Cove, build a railroad Quiet Zone, make county courthouse seismic upgrades and other main street investments. The urban renewal program partners with the private sector to make projects happen that have not and will not happen without public support.
The 62-acre former Rossman Landfill is Oregon City’s largest, most strategic mixed-use redevelopment site. Once environmental issues are addressed, Summit Development plans to build Abernethy Green. It will create 500 units of needed housing, retail, office and entertainment space. Once completed, it will bring in $3.3 million a year in property taxes that can fund other projects. The community will benefit from indoor active entertainment, a community gathering area, a grocery store, a bank, and more retail, office and service businesses as we. Expanded sewer, water and transportation infrastructure will serve the site and the greater community.
What’s not to like? Vote yes on the May urban renewal ballot measure!
Renate Mengelberg is a former Urban Renewal and City Commission member.