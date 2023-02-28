Renate Mengelberg is a former Urban Renewal and City Commission member.

Renate Mengelberg

 courtesy photo: Renate Mengelberg

Urban renewal is a powerful tool that spurs investments in Oregon City that have transformed our community, but their work is not done. I encourage voters to support the May 16 ballot measure for $44 million in new investments that will be a catalytical driver to improve our community and to finish the job.

If we want Oregon City to meet changing community needs and remain attractive for high quality development, we must continue to invest. These new urban renewal funds would cleanup of a large former landfill site, make other abandoned properties development ready, invest in the Cove, build a railroad Quiet Zone, make county courthouse seismic upgrades and other main street investments. The urban renewal program partners with the private sector to make projects happen that have not and will not happen without public support.