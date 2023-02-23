In 2001, nearly 22 years ago, I wrote a published opinion piece titled “Annexing to Happy Valley makes the most sense.”
In 2003, following my article, my neighbors and I in the Foster Troge neighborhood applied to annex to the city of Happy Valley, only to be denied that opportunity, via a court order from the Damascus incorporation committee that was trying to create a new city of Damascus.
Little did my neighbors and I know that in the ensuing years, we would be forced into a new city of Damascus, fail to adopt a Damascus comprehensive plan for 12 years, support an Oregon legislative effort to allow us to de-annex from Damascus, be sued by the Damascus City Council, be led to the Oregon Court of Appeals, help to disincorporate Damascus twice, and finally, annex to Happy Valley in 2016, which is what we tried to do 13 years prior. Wow, what a ride it has been!
In 2016, following the second and final disincorporation vote of the city of Damascus, my neighbors and I applied and were accepted to annex into the city of Happy Valley, along with what has now totaled over 1,500 acres of previous Damascus properties, who have successfully annexed to Happy Valley.
The reasons our citizens have chosen to annex to Happy Valley are the same today as they were in 2001, when I wrote my original article. Annexing to Happy Valley will give us the ability to pass a comprehensive plan, have urban zoning and development opportunities, have a significantly higher level of police protection, higher property values over time, have respectable leaders who represent us, and live in a functional growing city with full services that we can participate and thrive in.
Following our annexation effort, the city of Happy Valley initiated the start of the Pleasant Valley North Carver (PVNC) Comprehensive Planning process in 2018 that included the appointment of 12 citizens to a citizens advisory committee who all live in the 2,500-acre comprehensive plan zone. After nearly five years of work that included input from citizens, planning staff, consultants and service providers, the PVNC Comp Plan is at its final step at the Happy Valley City Council at a hearing on March 7.
After 22 long years, my neighborhood’s quest to be a part of Happy Valley and have an urban comprehensive plan is finally within sight. Our citizens thank the Happy Valley planning staff, Planning Commission and City Council for their excellent work and for the opportunities that they have given our community. For these reasons, annexing to Happy Valley still makes the most sense!
Happy Valley resident Jim Syring is 60-year resident in Pleasant Valley and a retired firefighter.