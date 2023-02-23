In 2001, nearly 22 years ago, I wrote a published opinion piece titled “Annexing to Happy Valley makes the most sense.”

In 2003, following my article, my neighbors and I in the Foster Troge neighborhood applied to annex to the city of Happy Valley, only to be denied that opportunity, via a court order from the Damascus incorporation committee that was trying to create a new city of Damascus.

Happy Valley resident Jim Syring is 60-year resident in Pleasant Valley and a retired firefighter.

