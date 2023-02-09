OC landfill

This view of the proposed development site along Washington Street shows the mound of material where trash was piled as part of the landfill that closed in 1983.

 courtesy photo: Gayle Molander and Scott Parker

The opinion piece written by Mr. John Williams, published Dec. 3 by the Oregon City News, includes a large number of errors, misstatements and misleading information. While we do not believe that Mr. Williams intent was to intentionally mislead the public, we do feel the need to have a fact-based response.

Being a former mayor, we know Mr. Williams cares about the community; however, the article makes statements that ignore the documented history, background, and current environmental conditions associated with Rossman’s Landfill. It is our hope that Mr. Williams will keep an open mind regarding our response. In his article he states that the landfill owners “dug a huge hole and sold thousands of yards of dirt and gravel to the state for construction of Interstate 205” and that “when the construction goldmine ran out, Parker unbeknownst to the state government, invited Metro garbage collectors to dump in the hole for Parker’s profit.” Mr. Williams also incorrectly states that “The garbage kept coming until the state discovered the unlicensed project and closed the dump.” From these statements, it is apparent that Mr. Williams is not familiar with the documented history of the landfill. Here are the facts:

Gayle Molander and Scott Parker are siblings who co-own Park Place Development, which was founded by their late father Jack Parker.