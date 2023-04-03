In March, the decision by Clackamas County to reverse its plan for providing transitional housing was a major setback, leading to the loss of valuable taxpayer funds and a unique opportunity to access additional revenue from the state of Oregon.
As elected officials, our responsibility is to make informed decisions based on evidence and expert analysis from staff and community partners, rather than being swayed by partisan politics. Despite extensive public input and time spent exploring the proposed site, the board still decided to reverse its decision.
I share the disappointment of many others regarding this reversal. Transitional housing plays a crucial role in a comprehensive approach to addressing housing insecurity, offering individuals the support they need to become stable and independent. It provides wraparound services and fills the gap between emergency shelters and permanent housing, helping people overcome barriers such as job loss, mental health issues or addiction.
This issue is not limited to Clackamas County or the Portland Metro area alone, but rather affects our entire state. It requires local jurisdictions to step up and lead with investments to stop the worsening of this crisis and decision-making that reflects the needs of our most vulnerable residents. Our Milwaukie City Council recently sent a letter in support of the transitional housing project, emphasizing the need for more affordable housing in our region and the positive impact that this project would have on our community. Together, we must prioritize the well-being of our community members who are experiencing housing insecurity and work towards solutions that provide the necessary support and resources for them to thrive.
The voter-approved Metro Supportive Housing Services measure provides resources for continued operation of these programs, and the site proposal for Clackamas County included a well-developed plan involving public safety partners and service providers that could have been scaled up slowly. It’s important to recognize that this is just one piece of the housing continuum, and we still have a lot of work to do in Clackamas County. With this reversal, we take a big step backward in that progress, lose out on state funding, and now stand to spend more in public dollars through contracts for individual hotel rooms than a publicly owned and operated facility.
Housing instability is expensive for communities, but providing stable transitional housing can save money by reducing the use of emergency services and improving health outcomes. Furthermore, communities with stable housing have lower rates of crime, improved property values and increased economic growth. As a society, we have a responsibility to care for the most vulnerable among us, and investing in transitional housing is an investment in the future of Clackamas County.
As an elected official who has publicly spoken in favor of such projects, I understand that investing in transitional housing is a complex issue with competing priorities. However, I firmly believe that providing stable housing is a fundamental right, and we have a moral obligation to address housing insecurity in our community.
With the potential loss of critical funding and the urgent need for diverse housing options, we must take swift action to ensure that our residents have access to the resources they need. By prioritizing transitional housing, we can work towards a future where everyone has a safe and stable place to call home.
Rebecca Stavenjord is a Milwaukie city councilor and member of Clackamas County’s Housing Advisory Board.