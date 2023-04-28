Book bans or running NCSD?
One of the most formative influences of my life was access to an uncensored public library (Ledding Library), outside of the influence of my extremely religious parents. It was one of the few ways as a child I could exercise that most critical right all Americans should have, freedom to choose their own beliefs.
North Clackamas School District races are here, and as an avid follower of local government, I am alarmed that half of the candidates running are less interested in running the school district than they are in banning books from school libraries.
Anyone who wants to take that right away from children is not doing so in anyone’s interest but their own.
For an election that has historically low turnout, it is more important than ever that people vote and participate.
Only four candidates — Jena Benologa, Paul Kemp, Glenn Watcher and April Dobson — are interested in allowing students to have access to their rights as Americans. It seems a slate of “outsider” candidates are only interested in banning books and enforcing their ideas of what information our children have access to.
Allister Brister-Smith
Unincorporated NCSD
Reiner for board
I am writing to express my full support for Aimee Reiner as a candidate for the North Clackamas School Board. Aimee's dedication to being a voice for parents, advocating for educational equity for all students and bringing more transparency to curriculum is exactly what our school district needs.
As a parent of a special needs child who was affected by distance learning, Aimee understands firsthand the challenges that many students and families have faced during the pandemic. She has been a longtime advocate for students and parents, and her experience and commitment make her an excellent candidate for the school board.
I urge all North Clackamas residents to vote for Aimee Reiner. She will be a strong voice for our community and work tirelessly to ensure that all students receive the education they deserve.
Jana McCallum
Happy Valley
Dobson for NCSD
This year we are faced with elections that are going to determine the course that our state and local communities will take into the future. One of those elections for North Clackamas School Board will determine who will impact the direction our schools take to advance our children’s education.
As an educator and parent of a child in the North Clackamas School District, I look for candidates who will be leaders and advocates not only for parents and teachers, but especially for students, because that is what our purpose is all about, educating our children.
We should be wary of populist candidates who disguise their goal of reshaping education by banning books and eliminating classes that stifle our kids' education in the name of parental rights. These candidates are fearful of ideas and want to restrict what our children can read, access and learn. They speak of liberty, but it is anything but liberty, it's suppression.
April Dobson is the candidate who has our children’s best interests at heart. She believes and supports teachers providing curriculum that represents a diverse range of views, concepts and interests with the full knowledge that it will help our kids think critically about their community and its challenges. She understands very clearly that our children’s education should be about expanding their humanity and understanding of the world around them, not suppressing it. That is why I am supporting April Dobson in this upcoming school board election.
Vote #Strong4OCSchools slate
Heidi Blackwell, Alex Halpern, Pamela White and Katie Wilson have actual school board experience, longtime teaching experience and expertise, and are parents of kids who attend or have attended Oregon City and Clackamas County public schools. Through their work histories, volunteerism in the community and clear websites listing stated goals, this #Strong4OCSchools slate of candidates have shown the greatest capacity to be our next school board members.
For almost 20 years, I was a violence prevention educator and consultant in K-12 schools. I have seen how lack of access to resources, teacher burnout and frustration, misinformation and disinformation, and power struggles at the administrative and community level all leave students behind.
As a mother to a child in OC schools, I care about all our community’s children. I want our schools to empower students to learn so they grow up to help change systems that do not meet basic needs or hinder human rights.
More than ever, we need school board members who, first and foremost, center students. I’m talking about finding solutions to provide food, safety, clothing, supplies and adaptive learning styles so students can have a chance in the classroom. Then, we need school board members who can provide opportunities for students to learn beyond basic math and reading skills, including real leadership, creative, vocational, and critical thinking skills so we can rear humans prepared to graduate into a world full of change and unpredictability.
I urge you to vote in the upcoming May 16 special election. Research the candidates, then mark your ballets for Heidi Blackwell, Alex Halpern, Pamela White and Katie Wilson.
Nancy Slavin
Oregon City
Pederson is kind, compassionate
I support Angela Pederson in her run for North Clackamas School Board.
Like Angela, I too was a student in North Clackamas (Go Mustangs!) and my two children also attended North Clackamas schools. I truly believe Angela will do great things for North Clackamas schools. She is both an educator and parent who will help bring balance to our district. Angela is kind and compassionate. She will listen to the needs of both parents and students in North Clackamas.
In the 25 years that I have known Angela, she has taught, volunteered in our district and has helped out in the community. I’m voting for Angela because she’s what this district needs! If you value your children’s educational needs, then you’ll want to vote for Angela Pederson!
Elizabeth Bright
Happy Valley