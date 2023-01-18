turnkey

In early December, the Board of County Commissioners approved a purchase and sale agreement for $15 million with the owners of the Quality Inn located at 9717 SE Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Clackamas County has 75 days to conduct due diligence on the site, and Project Turnkey 2.0 funding from the state will be awarded at closing, following a determination of site suitability and quality. 

 public domain: Clackamas County

The Milwaukie City Council strongly supports Clackamas County commissioners in the acquisition of the Quality Inn for the purpose of transitional housing with Project Turnkey grant funds. This decision aligns with Milwaukie’s Housing Affordability Strategy and our expressed values to take every opportunity to address this housing crisis.

Over the last decade, our region has experienced a sharp rise in housing prices and strain on the ability of cost-burdened households to maintain stability in our increasingly volatile housing market. So many of our residents have experienced housing instability due to those market forces, unemployment, behavioral health demands, and the compounding impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Clackamas County these factors have created a stark need for housing and shelter services for some of our most vulnerable residents.