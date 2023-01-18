In early December, the Board of County Commissioners approved a purchase and sale agreement for $15 million with the owners of the Quality Inn located at 9717 SE Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Clackamas County has 75 days to conduct due diligence on the site, and Project Turnkey 2.0 funding from the state will be awarded at closing, following a determination of site suitability and quality.
The Milwaukie City Council strongly supports Clackamas County commissioners in the acquisition of the Quality Inn for the purpose of transitional housing with Project Turnkey grant funds. This decision aligns with Milwaukie’s Housing Affordability Strategy and our expressed values to take every opportunity to address this housing crisis.
Over the last decade, our region has experienced a sharp rise in housing prices and strain on the ability of cost-burdened households to maintain stability in our increasingly volatile housing market. So many of our residents have experienced housing instability due to those market forces, unemployment, behavioral health demands, and the compounding impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Clackamas County these factors have created a stark need for housing and shelter services for some of our most vulnerable residents.
Project Turnkey provides a unique opportunity through State of Oregon grant funds which require no additional cost to Clackamas County taxpayers and provide this critical housing.
This investment is part of a continuum of housing supports to respond quickly to homelessness and many counties across the state have enacted this strategy to rapidly meet needs by increasing their shelter capacity. We urge Clackamas County to take advantage of this funding and purchase the Quality Inn to meet our local needs as well.
Project Turnkey will secure the physical infrastructure, reducing the ongoing cost of nightly, market-rate rooms. The site is then well poised for Supportive Housing Services funds to cover the operational costs and wrap around services at the site. We have seen letters from other jurisdictions and nearby medical stakeholder Kaiser Permanente in support of this strategy.
We understand residents of the site will receive social services and treatment to support their stability as they move on to permanent housing. On-site staff provide participants what they need while working with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the hotel remains a positive presence for the surrounding neighborhood. The purchase and operation of this site will allow local law enforcement and behavioral health workers to work together to find safe and service-focused options for our neighbors living outdoors.
Livability for all involved requires the continuous engagement of multi-sector stakeholders and as a neighboring jurisdiction, we support the work of the Clackamas County Board to accomplish that. The Milwaukie City Council joins the call for bold leadership to interrupt the factors driving people at the margins of our society out of their housing.
Milwaukie City Council unanimously sent this letter to the Board of County Commissioners on Jan. 17. Milwaukie City Council members include Mayor Lisa Batey, Council President Desi Nicodemus, and Councilors Adam Khosroabadi, Robert Massey and Rebecca Stavenjord.