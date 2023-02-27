Aimee Reiner

Aimee Reiner

 courtesy photo: Aimee Reiner

As a parent of a special needs child and fraternal twins, I know firsthand how important it is to have an education system that meets the needs of individual students. When my family moved to Oregon three years ago, we chose the North Clackamas School District because of their highly recommended special education program. I was pleased with the help we received in crafting my son's Individualized Education Program to help him meet his goals. However, when the pandemic hit, the education system drastically shifted and it impacted our family in a tremendous way.

When my third-grade special needs son was denied face-to-face learning due to mask requirements, my wife and I made the difficult decision to pull him from public learning and take on the ownership of his teachings. This experience made me realize that there was more that needed to be done to bring balance back to the education system. That's why I entered this school board race over two years ago, and I'm asking for your vote to help me bring balance back for the unspoken student voices in our district.