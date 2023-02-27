As a parent of a special needs child and fraternal twins, I know firsthand how important it is to have an education system that meets the needs of individual students. When my family moved to Oregon three years ago, we chose the North Clackamas School District because of their highly recommended special education program. I was pleased with the help we received in crafting my son's Individualized Education Program to help him meet his goals. However, when the pandemic hit, the education system drastically shifted and it impacted our family in a tremendous way.
When my third-grade special needs son was denied face-to-face learning due to mask requirements, my wife and I made the difficult decision to pull him from public learning and take on the ownership of his teachings. This experience made me realize that there was more that needed to be done to bring balance back to the education system. That's why I entered this school board race over two years ago, and I'm asking for your vote to help me bring balance back for the unspoken student voices in our district.
With over a decade of experience in corporate sales, I bring the financial acumen to help balance the budget and cut back on unnecessary spending. Misappropriating funds can only lead to overspending and higher tax dollars within the system. As a school board member, I will work with cross-functional teams and key stakeholders to bring dialogue to the table with what is and is not working within our school district. I will meticulously review any and all projects to determine operational effectiveness and opportunities, and help make recommendations to minimize risk and formulate plans to achieve our long-term goals of getting our children up to reading, writing and mathematical standards before they graduate.
My focus is on maximizing student productivity and learning within our district. My personal experience as a parent with a special needs child has given me unique insight into the challenges that students and educators face every day. I believe that educators need all the tools necessary to be able to help students reach their full potential, and I am committed to providing that support. I will help bring collaboration and cohesiveness between two parties, identify gaps within our school district framework and help strategize and formulate a plan with the student and parent or guardian always at the center of the discussion table. It’s time to bring parents back into the school decision making and unite all affiliated groups together.
My personal experience, professional background and commitment to student success make me an ideal candidate for the school board. I am dedicated to bringing balance back to the education system and giving students the tools and support they need to succeed. I urge you to vote for me in the upcoming North Clackamas School Board election for Position 3.
Aimee Reiner is a resident of Happy Valley who was elected in 2022 as a precinct committeeperson for the Clackamas County Republican Party.