On Jan. 26, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to close the remaining funding gap for our new Oak Lodge and Gladstone library branches. This vote turns a dream, born years ago with the Library District formation, into a reality in 2023-4. Thank you, Clackamas County commissioners, Administrator Gary Schmidt and committed advocates, for moving this vision forward. By recognizing the importance of these facilities — and listening to the outpouring of public support — the commissioners and county staff stepped up and came through for present and future generations. It means a great deal to so many residents of Gladstone, Jennings Lodge and Oak Grove.
For years, there’s been steady public advocacy for this shared library solution of two branches. Children have grown, county staff have come and gone, and the makeup of the BCC has changed. But Thursday morning, it all came together with the BCC’s official commitment to complete the funding for these library branches.
As noted on the Clackamas County website, “The current libraries in Gladstone and Oak Lodge are in poor condition and don’t meet the diverse needs of residents. The two new library facilities will be jointly operated to maximize efficiency, achieve economies of scale and provide high-quality, consistent services to all.”
These new branches will serve our growing population with 21st-century innovations. Besides providing first-rate materials and collections, they will continue to provide computer and internet access for those who may not have this at home. They will offer free seeds from a seed-sharing library for vegetables, natives and ornamentals. Our new libraries will offer a Library of Things, distributing items such as tools and equipment that residents need only now and then. Libraries shine as treasure houses for our children, with their array of children’s programs and books that trigger delight and spark the imagination. Ample meeting rooms, cultural events, classes and volunteer opportunities are key offerings that meet our diverse needs. Importantly, both branches will serve as beautiful spaces for gathering, and for cultivating community connections.
Preceding the vote, Schmidt laid out clearly the events and turning points that brought us to an opportunity to move forward as long planned.
The commissioners were impressed and even moved by the extraordinary turnout of library advocates who filled the room on Jan. 26. This turnout represents only a fraction of the loyal supporters, most of whom couldn’t leave their jobs or schools for a Thursday morning meeting. Commissioner Paul Savas applauded the years of steady support that community members have brought to this quest to modernize our libraries. He spotlighted the innovative seed-sharing library, fully created and maintained by hard-working volunteers who grow, harvest and process free seeds so residents can bring them home to plant. As Savas commented, this is an impressive accomplishment that’s in alignment with multiple county goals.
Commissioner Ben West was very clear about the value of the county following through with promises and keeping the public’s trust. He described how important library time was in his childhood and added, “Fundamental to a healthy community is a thriving library.”
Commissioner Martha Schrader spoke of her deep appreciation for the value of libraries and reiterated that “libraries are the bedrock of democracy.”
Commissioner Mark Shull and Chair Tootie Smith acknowledged the abundance of library enthusiasm in our county and the value of these libraries, while also expressing concerns about possible cost increases.
Prime examples of good government in action involve county government and the public collaborating on setting priorities and carefully designing our public amenities as a joint effort. The impact of community involvement is of paramount importance to building public trust. Ongoing public participation is essential.