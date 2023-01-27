County libraries

Two library advocates from Oak Lodge ask whether the Clackamas County’s currently outdated libraries (above) will be rebuilt to modern standards (below).

 courtesy photos: Clackamas County

On Jan. 26, the Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to close the remaining funding gap for our new Oak Lodge and Gladstone library branches. This vote turns a dream, born years ago with the Library District formation, into a reality in 2023-4. Thank you, Clackamas County commissioners, Administrator Gary Schmidt and committed advocates, for moving this vision forward. By recognizing the importance of these facilities — and listening to the outpouring of public support — the commissioners and county staff stepped up and came through for present and future generations. It means a great deal to so many residents of Gladstone, Jennings Lodge and Oak Grove.

For years, there’s been steady public advocacy for this shared library solution of two branches. Children have grown, county staff have come and gone, and the makeup of the BCC has changed. But Thursday morning, it all came together with the BCC’s official commitment to complete the funding for these library branches.

Anatta Blackmarr and Grover Jeffrey Bornefeld are Oak Lodge residents and library advocates.