The Clackamas Fire District Board is asking voters for an increase in property taxes, which the board estimates will tax the typical homeowner an extra $138 per year. Clackamas Fire’s property tax request will appear on the May ballot. This property tax levy is designed to raise $14.5 million per year in operating funds for the fire district.
While I don’t doubt Clackamas Fire can use an increase in its funding, given the need for fighting wildfires, the fire district could do more to reduce the future need for its property tax request. The Clackamas Fire Board needs to issue a public statement opposing the creation and extension of urban renewal districts within its jurisdiction for the duration of its property tax levy.
Clackamas Fire currently loses about $1.7 million annually in property tax proceeds to urban renewal districts, which are given a share of the fire district’s designated property tax collections. According to the district’s official budget, this diversion of property tax proceeds from Clackamas Fire to urban renewal districts is on track to grow during the duration of Clackamas Fire’s requested property tax levy. Clackamas Fire’s loss of operating budget from urban renewal districts can be calculated, based on the Clackamas Fire District’s budget table for urban renewal, to increase to $2 million per year, or more, by the fifth year of the fire district’s property tax levy.
There are four urban renewal districts within the Clackamas Fire jurisdiction: North Clackamas, Happy Valley, Milwaukie and Oregon City. While the Oregon City urban renewal district is scheduled to end within the next five years, pending a May vote of citizens and a potential court case, the other three urban-renewal districts are scheduled to last through the remainder of this decade, and in the case of Happy Valley and Milwaukie, well into the 2040s. Over the next five years, property taxes going to the North Clackamas, Happy Valley and Milwaukie urban renewal districts will continue to grow, more than offsetting the potential end of the Oregon City urban-renewal program. There is also the risk that new urban renewal districts will be created during the time of Clackamas Fire’s requested property tax levy.
City councils and the county commissioners created the urban renewal districts unilaterally, without voter approval. So most voters don’t understand how urban renewal districts are funded, and they're unaware that urban renewal diverts property tax monies from basic government services like fire, police and parks.
It seems only fair to voters that Clackamas Fire District Board take a stand against the creation and extension of urban renewal districts within its jurisdiction for the foreseeable future, during the duration of its requested property tax levy.