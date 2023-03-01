As Peter Wong’s recent article “Work starts on a new courthouse for Clackamas County” points out, there is no disagreement among those involved that Clackamas County needs a new courthouse. The existing courthouse is old and is constructed of unreinforced masonry and will be subject to major damage in the event of an earthquake. I have served as a juror three times in that building and have seen up close the need for a new courthouse.

Groundbreaking was held last month, and the new courthouse is expected to be completed in 2025. The public-private partnership put together to manage the project seems to be a good idea, although there are still major issues to resolve.