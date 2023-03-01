As Peter Wong’s recent article “Work starts on a new courthouse for Clackamas County” points out, there is no disagreement among those involved that Clackamas County needs a new courthouse. The existing courthouse is old and is constructed of unreinforced masonry and will be subject to major damage in the event of an earthquake. I have served as a juror three times in that building and have seen up close the need for a new courthouse.
Groundbreaking was held last month, and the new courthouse is expected to be completed in 2025. The public-private partnership put together to manage the project seems to be a good idea, although there are still major issues to resolve.
The first issue is how the county will come up with the money to pay its share of the debt payments that will start upon completion of construction. The courthouse cost is now expected to be much higher than originally estimated, as the total cost is currently estimated to be $313 million.
The source of money for the future payments has not yet been decided but first payments will be due once the courthouse opens. Since the county commissioners have stated that they will not go out for a capital construction levy, they will have to fund it from the county’s existing budget. That means that payments will need to come from the general fund.
The primary services funded by the county’s general fund are the Sheriff’s Office; mostly patrol and corrections. The District Attorney’s Office is another major user of the general fund. As a two-term veteran of the county’s Budget Committee, I can firmly attest to the fact that these organizations need additional funding, not less. Cutting these budgets to fund a new building, however much needed, is just not wise.
Some county leaders are quoted about doing a “right sizing” process. This is not a mystical process whereby millions of dollars in savings are found. Nothing takes the place of hard decisions. I don’t think my fellow citizens want to cut public safety services to fund the new courthouse building. Trading sheriff patrols and beds in the jail for a new courthouse does not seem prudent.
The other major unresolved issue is the fact that an enormous capital construction need is not even on the table for consideration. That is the need for the replacement of the Clackamas County Jail. This quote from the Clackamas County Grand Jury in December of 2021 defines the problem, “The current jail is aging and has high maintenance costs, has an isolated structure for the inmates, has an undersized capacity and can no longer be updated. After interviewing jail and support staff, we believe there is a need for a newer, larger facility to meet the growing population and needs of the county.” I have had the opportunity to tour this facility, and the need for replacement is obvious.
Clackamas County commissioners need to make sure that all major public safety capital needs are identified and that a reasonable funding plan to address them is in place. There is more work to be done.
Thomas M. Feely is a resident of unincorporated Clackamas County.