The First Amendment is under threat in Clackamas County. I was recently received three menacing voicemails by the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. Why was I receiving voicemails? I have no clue! The deputy refused to tell me why he was calling. He wanted to have a "conversation" with me. Look, I'm not 18. I'm 45. I'm too old to be having "conversations." Tell me what you want or pound sand. Better yet, get a warrant. I've had it with police harassment.
I am a prominent liberal police reformer in Clackamas County. I am enemy number one to the Clackamas County Peace Officers Association, the police union which represents CCSO law enforcement. I am their enemy because I wrote an opinion piece calling for physical fitness standards in their union contract. They went ballistic! How dare I insist on standards in policing? If you point to the fact that physical fitness standards save lives, cops will come after you. You see, they are used to liberal police reformers. While I love my fellow libs, they are too soft, effete and elite to take on cops. Not Fitz! I love to come hard and fast. Cops can't handle me, thus they threaten me.
This wasn't the first time I've been threatened by CCSO. While I can't prove it's them, someone has been placing anonymous and threatening calls on my private, unpublished cell phone. I wonder if the offending party could possibly be CCSO?
This is the second time that CCSO has tried to send cops to my house to shut me up. Nope, not going to happen. I'm going to keep bumping my gums until those soup sandwiches at the sheriff's office start reading the U.S. Constitution.