Cam Gilmour

Cam Gilmour

 Courtesy Photo: Colleen Cahill Studio

The Oregon Transportation Commission and the Department of Transportation are now on a fast track to charge tolls at the Interstate 205 Abernethy Bridge in Oregon City and the Tualatin River Bridge near Tualatin and Lake Oswego. Tolling all lanes of these bridges could be operational in 2025.

ODOT describes the project as adding a third lane and providing seismic improvements to bridges on I-205 from Stafford Road to State Highway 213. Tolls will be the primary source of revenue to complete what ODOT is calling the I-205 Toll Project.