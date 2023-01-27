Do the citizens of Oregon City really want to use $40 million of their hard-earned and precious tax dollars to create a Washington Square in the downtown area? We do not think so, and the Urban Renewal Commission should have their heads examined for even considering the developers’ request for $40 million. Hopefully this proposal will be soundly defeated in the May election and we will never have to see it again.

There is so much potential for the Oregon City Urban Renewal Commission to do the right thing, and let’s hope they do it. Otherwise, you will see our historic downtown shrink and die. Otherwise, housing developments will surround Clackamette Cove, even though the Cove is packed during spring, summer and fall months with kayakers, sailboarders and hikers.