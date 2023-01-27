Do the citizens of Oregon City really want to use $40 million of their hard-earned and precious tax dollars to create a Washington Square in the downtown area? We do not think so, and the Urban Renewal Commission should have their heads examined for even considering the developers’ request for $40 million. Hopefully this proposal will be soundly defeated in the May election and we will never have to see it again.
There is so much potential for the Oregon City Urban Renewal Commission to do the right thing, and let’s hope they do it. Otherwise, you will see our historic downtown shrink and die. Otherwise, housing developments will surround Clackamette Cove, even though the Cove is packed during spring, summer and fall months with kayakers, sailboarders and hikers.
Currently, the Portland region is in the midst of widespread homelessness evidenced by tarps and tents scattered along downtown streets and freeway shoulders. Countless local citizens inhabiting this uninhabitable plastic seem to be caught at the bottom of America’s economic pyramid, many of them perhaps exhibiting drug and/or alcohol abuse, poor physical and/or mental health, marginal educational achievement, anxiety, tension and violence (including “gun-violence”). This population has needs far beyond housing. Add food, medical care, mental health therapy, abuse counseling, violence constraints, education tutoring and job training.
Contemplate, if you will, a carefully designed Olmsted nature park that incorporates a variety of equally well-designed and interspersed facilities and services.
There would be one or more buildings scaled to a park setting, housing physical and mental health treatment and counseling for a homeless population. Perhaps one would provide group housing for individuals with chronic needs. Another would provide office space for administration, education tutoring (some leading to GEDs or standard diplomas), job training and employment placement.
While living at the park, participants would receive help obtaining part- and/or full-time employment. Transportation assistance, primarily from public transportation agencies, would be available.
Scattered throughout the park, clusters of small residences would be built in a variety of designs suitable for disparate residents: families, close friends, youth and elderly. This housing would be transitional, serving the homeless while preparing for acquisition of permanent housing.
Contemplative and active recreation venues would be available for both the general public and for residents. Community gardening spaces and resources would invite shared gardening experiences and food supplements. Such intermingling would stimulate more natural growth and human healing.
The park would offer a variety of natural settings featuring native and specialty plants, furnishings and art in multiple-sized arrangements, all offering their contributions to healing and good health.
Since responsibility is also conducive to liberation, in this instance, residents would be expected to volunteer toward care and maintenance of the park and its facilities. While the previously homeless residents of the park prepare for return to permanent life in the community, a campaign would generate “affordable” housing options for “graduates” of the park. “Graduates” meaning those who have gained tools, knowledge, skills and resources that liberate them from homelessness.
A proposed high-impact alternative for development of the former Rossman Landfill site poses risks from composted waste, calls for a contribution of $40 million of public funds in addition to massive private funds, and it compromises several provisions in Oregon and local land use regulations. Rather, let us seek leadership and funds from the national, state and local agencies, and from the private entities who seek to aid the homeless.
Nancy Spanovich is a descendant of famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, and Gary Spanovich is a former transportation, engineering and economic planning director for Clackamas County. Jim Sitzman worked for Metro regional government creating the original urban growth boundary and served as a field division manager with the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development.