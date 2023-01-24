County libraries

Two library advocates from Oak Lodge ask whether the Clackamas County's currently outdated libraries will be rebuilt to modern standards. 

 courtesy photos: Clackamas County

To help with the extraordinary impact of pandemic-related cost increases, Clackamas County commissioners have allocated American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the two-branch library for Oak Lodge and Gladstone. This leaves one important funding step for the county to complete.

Specifically, as posted on the Clackamas County website, a “library revenue bond will be paid with county general funds.” County staff, at public meetings in 2022, have confirmed that the remaining funds required for the Oak Lodge and Gladstone libraries will be provided by the county.