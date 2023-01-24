To help with the extraordinary impact of pandemic-related cost increases, Clackamas County commissioners have allocated American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the two-branch library for Oak Lodge and Gladstone. This leaves one important funding step for the county to complete.
Specifically, as posted on the Clackamas County website, a “library revenue bond will be paid with county general funds.” County staff, at public meetings in 2022, have confirmed that the remaining funds required for the Oak Lodge and Gladstone libraries will be provided by the county.
Will our libraries get the necessary funding? At this point, a vote by the county commissioners is needed to make their funding promise real. Residents are looking forward to this taking place at the commission level. A demonstration of library support by residents will help our commissioners understand that the original funding commitment is the right one. Please attend in person to show your support for full funding.
Three actions you can take
1. Attend the 10 a.m. county commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, (clackamas.us/bcc#weeklyschedule) at 2051 Kaen Road, Room 409, Oregon City. Show your library support in person or by Zoom by using your three minutes for each public comment. Library support nametags will be available at the fourth floor area by the elevators, or by emailing ollibraryadvocates@gmail.com.
2. Write your commissioners and county administrator (tinyurl.com/ClackCountyEmails) to make it clear that residents support full funding to be finalized.
3. Stop by the Oak Lodge Library's checkout counter to fill out a yellow library support card to add to the more than 200 cards that have already been filled out. For questions, or to join library advocate email update list and meetings, contact OLLibraryAdvocates@gmail.com.
Why support your library?
Social hubs: In today's society, the need is greater than ever for places where people can gather and connect, take classes together, share in cultural events or join a library volunteer group. Your library not only benefits you — it benefits our whole community — where many make frequent library visits part of their regular routines.
Low income: The areas served by the two branches include low-income areas where people rely on the library for computer and internet access, materials beyond the reach of people’s budgets and free passes for cultural access. Find out more at lincc.org/files/epass-FAQ.pdf.
Innovation: Libraries change with the times. We have a popular gardening-seed library at our two branches now, and a library of things is another new resource on the horizon.
Literacy and education: It’s essential to have good libraries for lifelong learning. During the pandemic, students’ education suffered, making library resources for at-home learning more valuable than ever.
Economic driver: A modern library is a research resource for entrepreneurs, encourages economic growth and enhances real estate values.
Substandard facilities: Our current Oak Lodge and Gladstone library branches are 30 years outdated, with insufficient resources for our 50,000 residents.
Population growth: The new branches are needed for our growing population, which greatly exceeds the current libraries’ capabilities as defined by national and state library standards.
Democracy: Public libraries foster democracy ideals and a well-informed electorate.
Equity: Libraries are inclusive and egalitarian — everyone is welcome, free of charge.
Imagine the way our new library branches will set the tone for our community. Thankfully, realizing this decades-long goal is finally in sight. By completing the funding, our county will be able to showcase these modern library branches as outstanding civic achievements.
Our community will never regret having beautiful, modern library branches with innovative programs, imaginative events and a first-rate collection of materials.
Anatta Blackmarr and Grover Jeffrey Bornefeld are Oak Lodge residents and library advocates.