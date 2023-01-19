This is my story about Municipal Court Judge Laraine McNiece (1948-2022) and why it is so special to live in Oregon City.

When I started working in 2010 for the Oregon City School District, I joined the Oregon City Police Department's Chief Advisory Committee. That is how I met Municipal Court Judge Laraine McNiece. She always attended the committee meetings. Over the next few years, we would sit near each other and started getting to know each other. I had never sat next to, let alone had a conversation with a judge before. I thought that was pretty cool.