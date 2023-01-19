This is my story about Municipal Court Judge Laraine McNiece (1948-2022) and why it is so special to live in Oregon City.
When I started working in 2010 for the Oregon City School District, I joined the Oregon City Police Department's Chief Advisory Committee. That is how I met Municipal Court Judge Laraine McNiece. She always attended the committee meetings. Over the next few years, we would sit near each other and started getting to know each other. I had never sat next to, let alone had a conversation with a judge before. I thought that was pretty cool.
When I joined the Oregon City High School Pioneer Pantry in 2014, Laraine would ask me, "What does the high school's food pantry need?" I mentioned that the food pantry needed to build up a food supply since it was brand new. Guess what? Laraine was on to another way of helping the kids in our community! She didn't even tell me that she had started collecting the food from her court appearances.
When teens would stand before Laraine in court for a traffic citation, she would send them to a traffic class. After attending the traffic class, the teen would then return with canned goods for the food pantry to Laraine's court and tell her what they learned from the traffic class. Laraine would then remove the citation from their record. This was when the police department was in the old building on Warner Milne Road, and Laraine's courtroom was very small. There was a small storeroom near Laraine's courtroom where the donated food would go into boxes, and then the school resource officers would deliver the boxes to Oregon City High School for the food pantry.
Well, you know what happens sometimes when you store food. The ants come marching one by one.
So then, Laraine came up with an idea that wouldn't attract ants. She said to me "wouldn't it be nice if the students being served by the Pioneer Pantry could go to some of the places that their peers frequented often in Oregon City so they wouldn't feel left out."
That was when Laraine started collecting gift cards from the teens that would reappear to her in court, and in turn, Laraine would hand the gift cards over to the Pioneer Pantry for us to distribute to the students that were being served by the pantry.
Keep reading because this story, because it just keeps on getting better about a unique judge.
Laraine found out that the Oregon City Police Department's Traffic Division was partnering with the Oregon City School District's Teen Safety Driver Education Program. Laraine asked me, "How can I get involved in this?" I told her that Officer Brian Willard had created a great presentation to present quarterly to parents who registered their student into the teen safety driver-education program. She asked me if she could attend the quarterly parent presentations to offer some perspective from a judge's point of view along with Officer Willard's presentation. Laraine also started attending the driver-ed Monday and Tuesday classroom once a term to share with the students her perspective from a judge's point of view. Well, let me tell you, the registrations for the driver-ed program skyrocketed.
Laraine even asked me for the driver-ed curriculum book that we use in class so that she could read it. This would give her an advantage of having the knowledge ahead of time of what we taught. She would know when she had a teen in her courtroom who had taken our class, and Laraine would turn it into a learning experience for the teen.
I believe that with the addition to our program of Officer Willard and Laraine McNiece, parents realized that others in the community cared about the safety of their teen as well.
Remember me stating in the beginning of this article on why it is so special to live in Oregon City?
In 2019, Laraine called me and asked me to come over to her house so we could visit and enjoy her margaritas (special recipe). We stepped outside onto her patio that was full of sunshine and flower pots and a cute white wrought-iron table with two chairs. We sat in the sun when she told me that she had a form of lung cancer that was terminal. She then preceded to tell me that she was "going to fight it" for as long as she could.
I wanted her to know before she passed away that her contribution to the driver-ed program was so valuable, not only to the students in the program, but she resonated with the parents as well. I ordered her a clock with a plaque engraved expressing the appreciation of her contribution to our program.
I called her court manager, Wanda Shell, and that is when we created a plan to present the clock to her.
Now stay with me here while I have to go off topic for a minute to explain the "fire rescue training dummy" who is dressed up to look like Laraine.
Laraine had a human looking "fire rescue dummy" that was used by fire departments for their trainings, and one was given to Laraine years ago. She would use it during Halloween at her house, but it finally evolved over time to look like her. It stood in the corner of her office, kept Laraine company and would be a topic of conversation for a long time.
Since Laraine couldn't be in her courtroom to present the clock to her in person, Wanda and I carried the "dead weight fire rescue dummy" out of her office, down the hall, and into the beautiful new courtroom at the new Oregon City Police Department. We stood the dummy up and propped it against the center of the dais where Laraine would sit when court was in session. Wanda took some still photos and video of me presenting the clock to Laraine. Oh, Wanda and I knew this escapade in Laraine's courtroom would make Laraine feel like a million bucks!
Laraine was having a good day after some chemo treatments so I took the video over to her house along with the clock, and when I left her house, she was feeling like a million bucks! Eventually Laraine would come back to work even while going through chemo treatments, and she was able to stand alongside Officer Willard, myself and Capt. Shaun Davis so that I could present the appreciation clocks in person.
Laraine eventually retired and moved back to North Dakota. The morning Laraine passed away Dec. 28, I had texted her at 8:27 a.m. to see how her Christmas had been. I received a reply from her brother saying she had just passed away about 7 a.m. that same morning. I will sure miss her, my friend, the judge who was so passionate for helping the students in our school district. I am going to keep her passion alive each and every day I go to work. Just like she did.
Suz Figini is the driver-ed and facility rental coordinator for the Oregon City School District.