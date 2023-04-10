There is a serious threat to our school district with the upcoming election. Hiding behind nice sounding names like Oregon Moms Union, these right-wing, fascist organizations have been training and are endorsing candidates. Candidates like the one running for the board in North Clackamas School District.

Previous school board meetings are available on YouTube where you can watch several instances of a few of the current candidates use the public commentary time to complain/blame the school district for mask and vaccine mandates, elude that teachers are recruiting or molesting students for a gay agenda by allowing them to choose/use their own pronouns, or continue to claim that there is pornography in the school libraries after being educated about the district’s very clear and credible system for vetting literature including the ability of guardians to restrict materials for their own student. They gaslight, claiming politics does not belong in education, while trying to change the policies of our district to be less inclusive and more aligned with their own political ideology.

Tags

Recommended for you