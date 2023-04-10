There is a serious threat to our school district with the upcoming election. Hiding behind nice sounding names like Oregon Moms Union, these right-wing, fascist organizations have been training and are endorsing candidates. Candidates like the one running for the board in North Clackamas School District.
Previous school board meetings are available on YouTube where you can watch several instances of a few of the current candidates use the public commentary time to complain/blame the school district for mask and vaccine mandates, elude that teachers are recruiting or molesting students for a gay agenda by allowing them to choose/use their own pronouns, or continue to claim that there is pornography in the school libraries after being educated about the district’s very clear and credible system for vetting literature including the ability of guardians to restrict materials for their own student. They gaslight, claiming politics does not belong in education, while trying to change the policies of our district to be less inclusive and more aligned with their own political ideology.
Our youth have spoken up at the school board meetings and have shown that not only are they listening, but they understand the veiled implications made. They can’t vote in the upcoming election, and they need us to stand up for them.
Pay attention to the endorsements for each candidate; the candidates that have been endorsed by education associations, current educators and current school board members are the candidates that understand the importance of inclusion, supporting all students and decorum.
Laura Kirk is a resident and registered voter in Milwaukie.