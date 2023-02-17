In a close vote the County Commission has approved purchasing the Quality Inn on Sunnyside Road for homeless housing and a treatment center.
The decision to approve $15 million for a property in the heart of a commercial district was the question on the agenda. There was rabid support for Project Turnkey by well intended residents and those with a financial interest in the outcome, but their testimony didn't address whether the purchase of the hotel is a wise investment.
Due to the large turnout for the hearing, Chair Tootie Smith reduced the three-minute time limit for speakers. Unfortunately she invoked a one-minute limit, forcing most to abandon their carefully crafted testimony. Several speakers, including myself and the Clackamas Town Center manager, protested the extreme reduction in time for public testimony.
Attendees were shocked when the manager announced the mall owner was never contacted. As with past issues, we were assured that robust outreach had occurred. It seems obvious the outreach was done selectively.
The plan fails to address many costs and impacts of converting the hotel into short-term housing and treatment center. A claim was made that the decision was approved by the voters. There is no evidence the voters expected homeless funds would be spent on converting expensive income producing properties into homeless housing.
Homelessness is a growing problem that must be addressed. It requires careful consideration of major investments, and an assurance the every dollar is carefully spent. The $15 million purchase doesn't meet that criteria. The $8 million state grant leaves a $7 million shortfall. Vague claims have been made that money from Metro's housing fund will cover it. We've also heard the same fund will be used for operating the facility.
Unanswered questions remain, including these: Could the millions being spent on a single location provide greater assistance if invested elsewhere? Will there be legal challenges because the proposal isn't compliant with Clackamas County's Comprehensive Plan? How will security and public safety be assured outside of the fence that will surround the property? There are other questions that must be answered. Hopefully they will be.
Les Poole is a resident of unincorporated Clackamas County.