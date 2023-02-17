In a close vote the County Commission has approved purchasing the Quality Inn on Sunnyside Road for homeless housing and a treatment center.

The decision to approve $15 million for a property in the heart of a commercial district was the question on the agenda. There was rabid support for Project Turnkey by well intended residents and those with a financial interest in the outcome, but their testimony didn't address whether the purchase of the hotel is a wise investment.

Tags

Recommended for you