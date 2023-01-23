Tim Wuest

Tim Wuest

Oregon City will be voting to use urban-renewal funds in May of this year. This is the opportunity for us to develop blighted, difficult-to-build-on properties like the old Rossman Landfill site.

The best part of these funds is that it will not cost Oregon City residents any new taxes. The former landfill has been waiting to be developed for the last 35 years. The difficulty of building on a former landfill includes pounding hundreds of pilings down into the bedrock to support any building on the site. Urban-renewal funds are the most common way American cities use to assist development in blighted areas.