Oregon City will be voting to use urban-renewal funds in May of this year. This is the opportunity for us to develop blighted, difficult-to-build-on properties like the old Rossman Landfill site.
The best part of these funds is that it will not cost Oregon City residents any new taxes. The former landfill has been waiting to be developed for the last 35 years. The difficulty of building on a former landfill includes pounding hundreds of pilings down into the bedrock to support any building on the site. Urban-renewal funds are the most common way American cities use to assist development in blighted areas.
The proposed developer, Summit Development Group has a plan to build 550 housing units, headquarters for the Dark Horse Comics, an ice-skating rink for the Winterhawks, restaurants, retail shops, parks and more. The development will transform the north end of Oregon City. Bike paths and sidewalks will connect the North End development with the Clackamette Cove area and downtown Oregon City.
How do urban-renewal funds work? Oregon City will issue a bond (up to $44 million) for the Urban Renewal District. This is essentially a loan to the developers. The developers get the funds to pay for the structural pilings on the site, install a methane gas management/monitoring system, cap the entirety with a soil cap and cover (over $46 million of expenses before they are going to build the first building).
The old dump has been leaching contaminants into our water aquifer for years, the new development will stop that leaching effect. The real estate tax rate for the Urban Renewal District is frozen at today’s rate while building is taking place. As soon as the $350 million worth of buildings are occupied, Clackamas County will reassess the property value to the new value property tax rate, and the developers will start paying back the bond. Typically, they will be paid back in 20 years. Only the developers will see the tax increase to repay Oregon City.
What does Oregon City get for using urban-renewal funds?
We get a brand-new development on what was formerly an ugly polluting dump site.
550 new housing units with approximately 1,000 new taxpaying residents who will be new customers for downtown businesses.
Taxpaying businesses will move into the new buildings, and a revitalization of the north entrance to Oregon City.
Approximately 3,000 construction-related jobs and up to 900 full/part-time jobs when operational.
Currently, Oregon City receives about $25,000 in real-estate taxes for the landfill. With the new buildings and businesses, that number will be closer to $3.3 million per year. Oregon City desperately needs funds to fix our roads, maintain current parks, buy land for new parks, complete the quiet (train) zone on Singer Hill and fund other critical infrastructure.
Please vote yes on the special May ballot to use urban-renewal funds in Oregon City.