Death by a thousand cuts. Slowly but surely, the dream of Oregon’s first Main Street is slowly being undermined by events out of the control of downtown merchants.
Oregon City resident Tim Wuest recently wrote an opinion article about why citizens should vote to approve urban renewal of the Rossman Landfill. The husband of Planning Commissioner Daphne Wuest went into great detail about why the citizens should approve the use of the urban renewal dollars. Of course, Mrs. Wuest was one of the original city commissioners who was in favor of CenterCal, years back, doing the same thing and wasting citizens' dollars.
But let's get to the point of this concern, a death by a thousand cuts!
When I first placed my business on Main Street in downtown Oregon City, I was informed by Code Enforcement that the purpose of the parking fees was because of the courthouse on Main Street. We were told that jurors would come down and park all day in spots that eliminated any parking for customers of stores and restaurants. The intent of the fees was to make the jurors use the all-day municipal parking lot, far from most shops and restaurants.
Additionally, parking was less expensive south of Seventh Street (the bridge) because there were fewer restaurants or businesses in this area.
Now the City Commission has voted to increase the rates south of Seventh Street. They are installing new, expensive parking kiosks in the near future. There is even a fee to use the kiosk. If the courthouse is moving up to Red Soils, why is the City Commission so anxious to increase the rates and buy new machines, when they should be moving to eliminate the parking fees in the future? They are also considering charging parking fees on weekends and evenings. This is not Portland! This is a small community. Where is the foresight of our City Commission?
If the urban renewal of the landfill site moves forward, who would want to pay a parking fee to come downtown, when they can park for free at a new shopping center with a wider variety of shops? Why are we the only community to charge any parking fees? There are none in Canby, West Linn, Milwaukie or Gladstone.
Add to the fact that the urban-renewal development could kill downtown, let's talk about the tolling of I-205. Oregon City commissioners, along with elected leaders from surrounding vicinities, are all fighting the tolling because of what it will do to our downtown. Drivers would avoid the toll by taking side streets, such as Main Street. ODOT doesn't seem to want to listen. They have a mind of their own, and appear to care less about what the most impacted communities have to say. This will kill downtown Main Street even more with clogged traffic.
The future seems dim for downtown Main Street. I have already begun informing my customers that my plan is to completely close my shop down on Main Street within the next two years, if not sooner. I can’t compete with the future of increased parking fees for my customers, when they can go elsewhere.
Death by thousand cuts. I’m done!
Tom Geil is a former Oregon City planning commissioner.