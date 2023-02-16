Opinion: Appeal is certain for Oregon City planning travesty

Tom Geil

Death by a thousand cuts. Slowly but surely, the dream of Oregon’s first Main Street is slowly being undermined by events out of the control of downtown merchants.

Oregon City resident Tim Wuest recently wrote an opinion article about why citizens should vote to approve urban renewal of the Rossman Landfill. The husband of Planning Commissioner Daphne Wuest went into great detail about why the citizens should approve the use of the urban renewal dollars. Of course, Mrs. Wuest was one of the original city commissioners who was in favor of CenterCal, years back, doing the same thing and wasting citizens' dollars.