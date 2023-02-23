As an Oregonian and a father, I frequently think about what the next generation will inherit.
As a land developer I am often pulled into debates about the Urban Growth Boundary expansion rates and ongoing transfers of developable lands from one city or county to another.
These discussions and debates are healthy, but so is the practical recognition that immediate population growth and increased demand for housing, services and employment will require different, additional and more creative ideas.
That immediacy will mean looking right now for more developable land which does not involve obliterating forest and farmland on the edge of urban areas or packing limited residential units into established neighborhoods. It will mean that how we decide where to prioritize development will be important. The thinking will require recognizing that there is potential within the most blighted sites, often in the center of towns in the highest-zoned density areas, next to existing infrastructure and utilities.
Oregon City is the 11th fastest growing city in Oregon, and at the north end of its downtown is a 62-acre parcel that was formerly the Rossman Landfill. Within that Urban Renewal District, Oregon City has prioritized mitigation projects for Clackamette Cove, redevelopment of the Stimson property on Washington Street, redevelopment of the Clackamas County Courthouse, improvements at the end of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, creation of a safe downtown railroad Quiet Zone, redevelopment of 12th and Main, in addition to addressing the landfill.
In my role as a land developer, I am first and foremost a steward of the urban landscape and environment. Oregon’s blighted sites offer creative opportunities for developable lands to meet its growing needs. There are 55 landfills within just the Portland Metro area, and we are filling more every day.
So, let us briefly review the historic facts about the landfill. Between 1969 and closure in 1983, the Department of Environmental Quality reported that 60% of the solid waste in the Portland Metro area went to this location. Yes, there is plenty of blame to go around, but rather than point fingers, our team would like to be part of the solution. For the past three years, we have worked diligently with this community and with the DEQ to envision what could be on this north-end Abernethy Green site and how Oregon City’s future needs can be met. This Abernethy Green site could be a significant long-term economic asset for Oregon City. But first, it must be brought to today’s rigid environmental standards.
This landfill at the entrance to Oregon City’s north end has been sitting there decomposing for four decades. The citizens of this city now have an opportunity to once more be leaders and show how to safely and in an environmentally sustainable manner redevelop this blight. They have an opportunity to partner on the other projects the city leaders have identified as priorities so that the whole downtown area can thrive.
We implore the community to partner with us on this project to turn this contaminated land into an asset with long-term benefits for the community at large. It would be a travesty to leave this pile of trash rotting for another 40 years.
Summit Development Group President Seth Henderson has 20 years of industry experience as a general contractor, construction manager, owner’s representative, operations manager and developer.