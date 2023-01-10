Opinion: Oregonians will broadly oppose ODOT's tolling scheme

Councilors Rory Bialostosky, left, and Mary Baumgardner of West Linn, right, with Denyse McGriff and Adam Marl of the Oregon City Commission wore matching shirts to protest the ODOT groundbreaking of the Interstate 205 expansion with tolling plans.

 pmg photo: Kate Caudrado

On behalf of the city of Oregon City and with City Commission's full support, I respectfully submitted our comments this month to the process required by the National Environmental Protection Act for ODOT’s Regional Mobility Pricing Project.

Our comments were not an endorsement or acceptance of any proposal to implement tolling or "congestion pricing" along I-205 and I-5. The Oregon City Commission is adamantly opposed to any application of tolling in the region.