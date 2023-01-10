On behalf of the city of Oregon City and with City Commission's full support, I respectfully submitted our comments this month to the process required by the National Environmental Protection Act for ODOT’s Regional Mobility Pricing Project.
Our comments were not an endorsement or acceptance of any proposal to implement tolling or "congestion pricing" along I-205 and I-5. The Oregon City Commission is adamantly opposed to any application of tolling in the region.
In September 2020, Oregon City, much like in this RMPP request for comments, submitted our I-205 Tolling NEPA Alternative Analysis comment letter, raising similar concerns. On Feb. 2, 2022, the city approved and adopted Resolution 22-06 calling for completion of the RMPP project prior to a decision on tolling I-205 and for the construction of the Abernethy Bridge with other funds.
Our position on tolling has been and continues to be understanding of the need for revenue and for congestion relief. However, ODOT’s I-205 tolling choices are without regard for impacts to Oregon City’s congestion levels and safe public travel. We have concerns that this RMPP project is going to rely on the same short-sided evaluations, resulting in similar rerouting problems at other high-diversion locations throughout the region.
ODOT’s project team has established a burdensome schedule and at the same time has missed deadline after deadline, or provided local agencies incomplete responses. Oregon City staff have participated in two I-205 “mitigation” workshops, neither of which have resulted in good ideas or solutions that can be considered suitable mitigation. Instead, the ODOT project team acknowledges that there simply are not remedies that resolve the I-205 local system diversion problems resulting from tolling.
While the following comments are specific to the RMPP, it is important to note that Oregon City has previously commented on the I-205 Toll Project. While these may be different programs, there is an inherent connection between them, and we hope ODOT will find our comments are both consistent and helpful in advancing transportation policies that benefit people and communities throughout the region and Oregon City.
Communication and coordination
The RMPP proposal represents a change in how transportation is funded in Oregon. Since highway travel is a primary mode of travel for people and businesses alike, we believe that it is ODOT’s responsibility to ensure local communities and road users know about this impending program. ODOT should actively engage and consult local jurisdictions and stakeholders, rather than those groups existing in a constant state of needing to request information. While ODOT has recently taken steps to improve this relationship, more can be done.
System vs. facility goals
The I-205 Toll Project has demonstrated that ODOT’s priority is the benefit of the freeway system over users and the local road system, and we are concerned that same policy framework will transfer to the RMPP. Highway systems are large, support interstate travel for people and businesses, and traverse too many communities to score facility goals independent of system impacts. Based on the current stated purpose and need, we have genuine concerns that the diversion, safety, and greenhouse gas metrics will ignore the off-system impacts caused by tolling. More specifically:
- Tolling designed to reduce congestion without meaningful alternative modes of travel or facilities will divert trips into local communities to avoid the toll. Past underinvestment in the current facility already leads to diversion, creating congestion and unsafe conditions for Oregon City today. It should be a goal to address existing diversion and anticipated diversion caused by tolling.
- Safety conditions will worsen on local roads as a result of people rerouting to avoid tolls primarily affecting bicyclists, pedestrians and downtown Oregon City. RMPP should prioritize and address safety hazards created by tolling both on and off the freeway system.
- Greenhouse gas reduction will not be accurately calculated by a facility-only analysis, especially if a goal of the RMPP is to move cars off the highway system onto local roads for short trips travel. A goal for RMPP should be to reduce both vehicle miles and hours traveled, both on and off the interstate system.
Regional alternatives
A regional program intended to change behavior for regional travel must have alternatives that are equal or similar across the region. As it stands now, those alternatives are incomplete, particularly in Oregon City and the surrounding area.
Transit infrastructure is woefully inadequate along the southern portion of I-205. Without substantial, permanent investment in transit, drivers will not choose transit as an alternative to the toll program. Additionally, transit alone cannot be the solution. Our communities are diverse across many metrics, including geography, density, and land use designations. ODOT is attempting to toll highways passing through the most urban parts of Oregon, suburbs, and farmland. There will not be a single solution to supporting alternative modes, and the RMPP must be flexible in both its policies and mitigations to best fit the needs of the communities ODOT intends to impact.
In order to see the expected mode shift from single occupancy vehicles, adequate opportunities need to be available. This will require improved transit alternatives (bus/shuttle on shoulder and connection routes around the project), improved bicycle and pedestrian accommodations on roadways where diversion will increase as well as adequate bicycle and pedestrian options across the Willamette River.
The I-205 Improvements: Stafford Road to Highway 213 does not currently include bicycle and pedestrian components, which leaves limited options for commuting along the I-205 corridor as a bicyclist or pedestrian. We think that was short sided and a mistake. The Highway 43 Arch Bridge is not a low stress or user-friendly option for walking and biking and all other routes are too far out of the travel path for most bicyclists. Through access to and from the Arch Bridge is imperfect. In order to provide adequate bicycle and pedestrian mode shift options along the corridor, it is imperative that ODOT continue to work with local agencies to identify not only a bicycle and pedestrian option across the Willamette River, but funding for the project as well.
Equity at the forefront
It is imperative that the goals and objectives not only look at the Toll Program as a whole, but that it also looks at the micro level burdens and benefits for areas immediately adjacent to the project area, including Oregon City.
We have been pleased with the formation of the Equity Mobility Advisory Committee for the I-205 program, and hope it is retained to benefit implementation and provide ongoing oversight of the RMPP. One question we propose they consider is how to enforce collection penalties in a way that do not cause disproportionate harm to the most vulnerable users of the proposed system. For example, HB 3055 states that people who do not pay their toll fees will not be able to renew their vehicle registration. That consequence could significantly affect people in the lowest tiers of income, who likely need their vehicles the most in order to reach their place of work. We request that the Equity Mobility Advisory Committee consider this issue, and others like it, and provide a recommendation to ODOT and the Oregon Transportation Commission ahead of implementation that makes sense for all Oregonians.
Economic impacts
To thrive as region, it is imperative that regional systems do not cause disproportional harm to the businesses in communities where tolling will inherently have greater diversion impacts. Communities in Clackamas County have consistently requested that the I-205 toll program not begin until the RMPP achieve federal approval, thus ensuring the southern I-205 corridor does not become the only tolled area in the region, which would have an immediate negative impact on existing and future business. For this reason, we insist economic impact goals are added to the purpose and needs of the RMPP, thus ensuring any mitigation programs will account for tolling impacts.
Following are comments on ODOT's project goals and objectives:
- Goal: Support management of congestion and travel demand
- The discussion around gantry placement is important to Oregon City, and we believe directly tied to the amount of diversion that will impact Oregon City. Please include information on how the gantry locations will be determined.
- This goal is focused on the freeway system, at the detriment of the local system. Both objectives under this goal should include references to on and off the ODOT system.
- Goal: Limit additional traffic diversion
- Identify diversion that exists today onto local roadways, anticipated diversion from I-205 Toll Project and RMPP. Identify how these will be mitigated.
- Strengthen wording related to improving safety on the local roads, this includes monitoring and making investments as issues arise after implementation.
- Goal: Support multimodal transportation choices
- This goal needs to not only support, but include funding to implement multimodal choices that are safe for all modes of travel.
- Goal: Create sustainable revenue stream
- ODOT has stated that I-205 Toll Program revenue will be invested in the corridor. That area is relatively small compared to the RMPP. How will investments in the RMPP be prioritized?
- Goal: Support safe travel
- This goal needs to include stronger language to not just support, but also to improve safety in impacted areas.
- Goal: Support statewide and regional economic growth
- These objectives focus on the state and region, without looking at the local economic impacts to downtown Oregon City. Please also look at local economic impacts.
Most importantly, we continue to state that Oregon City is being required to bear the majority of the burden, with little to no benefit of tolling with the implementation of the I-205 Toll Program prior to federal approval of the RMPP program. What if the RMPP program is not approved, will the short section I-205 be the only tolled freeway in Oregon?
Finally, we feel obliged to reinforce our concerns for the impacts of diversion to Oregon City. Diversion already exists on local roads due to bottleneck congestion on I-205, and is experienced on the Arch Bridge, 99E and downtown Oregon City regularly. Increased diversion to roads already subjected to diversion is compromising any community support.
On Jan. 4, Oregon City commissioners unanimously authorized Mayor Denyse McGriff to send this letter to ODOT.